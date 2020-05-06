Grow Light Market 2018 Top Companies are Philips, General Electric Company, Osram Licht AG, Lumigrow Inc., Heliospectra Ab., Iwasaki Electric Co., Ltd., Illumitex Inc., Hortilux Schreder B.V., Sunlight Supply Inc, AeroFarms, Gavita International B.V.

Data Bridge Market Research recently published a detailed market research study focused on the “Global Grow Light Market” across the global, regional and country level. The report provides 360° analysis of “Global Grow Light Market” from view of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries. The research report analyses and provides the historical data along with current performance of the global industry, and the future trend .on the basis of this detailed study. The study shares “Global Grow Light Market” performance both in terms of volume and revenue

Global Grow Light Market report provides an outlook for current market value as well as the expected growth of Global Grow Light Market during 2018-2025. The whole Growth Analysis of Global Grow Light Market has been explained with statistical details with a special emphasis on various upstream and downstream components. The current trends pertaining to the demand, supply, and sales of Global Grow Light Market, together with the recent developments have been given here to provide an exhaustive picture of this market.

Global Grow Light Market accounted for USD 2.65 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Increased demand and awareness about energy-efficient lighting

Growing demand for indoor farming practices

Increasing commercialization of grow lights in multiple verticals

High costs of energy-efficient grow lights

Customized lights for different crops

Global Grow Light Market By,

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa)

Spectrum (Partial, Full),

Installation (New, Retrofit),

Technology (High-Intensity Discharge, Fluorescent Lighting, LED),

Application (Indoor Farming, Vertical Farming, Commercial Greenhouse, TURF & Landscaping, Research)

Major Competitors:

Philips,

General Electric Company,

Osram Licht AG,

Lumigrow Inc.,

Heliospectra Ab.,

Iwasaki Electric Co. Ltd.,

Illumitex Inc.,

Hortilux Schreder B.V.,

Sunlight Supply Inc,

AeroFarms,

Gavita International B.V.,

Advanced Lighting Technologies Inc.,

Hydrofarm,

IWASAKI ELECTRIC CO. LTD.

