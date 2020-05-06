HLA Typing for Transplant Market Comprehensive Study 2018: Abbott, Luminex Corporation, Thermo Fisher scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Illumina Inc., QIAGEN, OLERUP, Immucor Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Global HLA Typing Market for Transplant Market is accounted for USD 538.0 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Human leukocyte antigen (HLA) typing is done to do the matching with a donor with the recipient before transplantation. HLA is a type of protein marker present on most cells in the body. Immune system uses HLA markers to know which cells belong in body and which do not.

Market Overview:

Based on the Application, global HLA typing for transplant market is segmented into:-

Diagnostic Application and

Research Application.

On the basis of End User, global HLA typing for transplant market is segmented into:-

Hospitals,

Transplant Centers,

Academics and

Research Institute.

Major Market Competitors:

Abbott,

Luminex Corporation,

Thermo Fisher scientific,

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,

Illumina Inc.,

QIAGEN,

OLERUP,

Immucor Inc.,

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. among others.

Competitive Analysis:

The Global HLA Typing for Transplant Market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of HLA typing for transplant for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing number of transplantation procedures

Technological advancements in the field of HLA typing

Increased investment, funding, research grants

High cost of devices

Stringent reimbursement policies

