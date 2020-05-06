Industrial Gases Market 2025: Air Liquide S.A., Air Gass and Chemicals Inc., The Linde Group, Praxair Inc., Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd., India Glycols Ltd., The Southern Gas Ltd., Bhuruka Gases Ltd., Tripti Gases Pvt. Limited, SICGIL India Limited
The report presenting a comprehensive exploration of the Global Industrial Gases Market encloses the rate of growth of the market over the projected duration. Providing a concise synopsis, the report determines the valuation and size of the Global Industrial Gases Market in the near future. It also includes the major contributing factors to the growth of the Global Industrial Gases Market as well as the dominating players in the market coupled with their market share.
According to International Trade Association, U.S. light vehicle production reached almost 12 million passenger vehicles in 2016 and light vehicle sales was valued around 17.5 million units in 2016. Increasing demand in the automotive sector worldwide is one of the major factors for the growth of industrial gases.
Global Industrial Gases Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of industrial gases market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
Analysis based on
- What was the market size in 2017?
- What are the moves of key players?
- Which region is leading the market at global level?
- A comprehensive/competitive analysis of the market?
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
Global Industrial Gases Market report is replete with detailed analysis from a thorough research, especially on questions that border on market size, development environment, futuristic developments, operation situation, pathways and trend of Global Industrial Gases Market. All these are offshoots of understanding the current situation that the industry is in, especially in 2018. The will chart the course for a more comprehensive organization and discernment of the competition situation in the Global Industrial Gases Market. As this will help manufacturers and investors alike, to have a better understanding of the direction in which the Global Industrial Gases Market is headed.
Major Market Competitors:
Some of the major players operating in the global industrial gases market are:
- Air Liquide S.A.
- Air Gass And Chemicals Inc.
- The Linde Group, Praxair Inc.
- Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd.
- India Glycols Ltd.
- The Southern Gas Ltd.,
- Bhuruka Gases Ltd.,
- Tripti Gases Pvt. Limited,
- Sicgil India Limited,
- Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.,
- Messer Group Gmbh,
- Southern Industrial Gas Sdn Bhd,
- Abdullah Hashim Industrial Gases & Equipment Co. Ltd,
- Bristol Gases,
- Concorde Corodex Group,
- Buzwair Industrial Gases Factory,
- Dubai Industrial Gases,
- Gulf Cryo,
- Mohsin Haider Darwish Llc,
- National Industrial Gas Plants,
- Mohammed Hamad Al Mana Group,
- Yateem Oxygen,
