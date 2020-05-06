Industrial Services Market: Increasing Demand for Maintenance with Top Competitors Cisco Systems, Inc., Commsolid GmbH , Fanstel Corporation, Vodafone Group PLC and Global Forecast to 2024

Data Bridge Market Research Adds “Industrial Services Market– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025” new report to its research database. The report spread No of Pages: 350 No of Figures: 60 No of Tables: 220 in it.

The report Global Industrial Services Market by key players highlights the essential market dynamics of Global Industrial Services Market sector. The efficiency of this segment has been studied deeply along with the noteworthy challenges and forthcoming growth opportunities and prospective. The report focuses in decision making abilities and supports to make effective counter strategies in order to achieve competitive advantage. Current market scenario of the segment and forecasts of the market situation have also been bounded in this market report.

Competitive Analysis: Global Industrial Services Market

Industrial Services market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Industrial Services market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Report Analysis:

Global Industrial Services Market accounted to USD 25.60 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 5.68 % during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Major Key Players:

AT&T Inc.,

Cisco Systems Inc.,

Commsolid GmbH ,

Fanstel Corporation,

Vodafone Group PLC,

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.,

U-blox Holding AG,

Gemalto N.V.,

Intel Corporation,

Texas Instruments Incorporated,

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints

Growing Point of Sale (PoS) Devices and Services

Increasing Patient Health Monitoring Devices

Technological Advancements

Government Initiatives

Increasing demand for maintenance

Market Segmentation:

The global industrial services market is segmented on the basis of raw materials, application, technology, end-user, and geography.

By Type the industrial services market is segmented into engineering and consulting, installation and commissioning and operational improvement and maintenance.

On the Basis of Application the market is segmented into Programmable logic controller (PLC), Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), human machine interface (HMI), distributed control system (DCS), Manufacturing execution system (MES), electric motors & drives, valves, actuators and safety systems.

By End User the industrial services market is segmented into automotive, transportation and others.

On the Basis of Geography, industrial services market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

