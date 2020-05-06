Linear Motion Systems Market to Witness Increasing Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period

Linear Motion Systems are the mechanical constructions or arrangements which facilitate linear motion of the loads to and fro or as per required. These are designed for a wide range of applications running from materials handling technology to light-duty machining jobs in the aluminum, wood and plastics sectors. Further these systems find application in palletizing, packaging, pick and place, sorting, and the transportation of goods. These systems consist of linear rail, rail tables, guides, and actuators, sliders. These are used to continuously transfer products in a conveyor belt, or push it across for packaging. The deployment of linear motion systems in this application delivers agility and seamless processing, thereby reducing maintenance requirements.

As the manufacturers are looking towards automation in material handling in the industrial sector is one of the key factors expected to propel the market’s growth in the forthcoming years. In the areas of transportation and positioning of workpieces and materials, they are finding rise in applications as these are more efficient than their conventional counterparts including belt systems, rollers, and chains. Attributes such as accuracy, speed, and ability to carry out synchronized and individual movements in a variety of environments.

The restraints of these market has been the chances of manufacturing slowdown due to any global financial crisis. Further fall in exports from the manufacturing hub due to fall in global demand of manufacturing goods or the trade restrictions has the potential to restrict the market growth. Opportunities lies in finding penetration to the lower tiers of manufacturing sector and finding areas of deployment which are more resilient to geopolitical an economic situation.

Linear Motion Systems Market is classified on the basis of type: Single-axis Linear Motion System, Multi-axis Linear Motion System; by application: Packaging, Palletizing, Robotics, Machine Tools, Material Handling Equipment and Others; on the basis of Region: North America; The U.S., Canada, and Mexico, Europe; France, Italy, Germany, the U.K., and Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific; China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific, Rest-of-the-World; Latin America and The Middle East & Africa.

By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate due to rise in industrialization in the emerging countries like China, India, Taiwan and South Korea. The multi-axis linear motion system segment is the largest segment as it is given preference over single-axis system due to low cost and capacity to handle multiple tasks such as de-stacking, palletizing, and pick-and-place.

Some of the key players in the Linear Motion Systems market include Schneider Electric Motion, PBC Linear, Nippon Bearing, Lintech, HepcoMotion, Tectra Automation, Bishop-Wisecarver, THK, SKF, Thomson, Schneeberger, Rollon and Bosch Rexroth.