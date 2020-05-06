Modular Chain Drive Market 2019 to Witness Excellent Long-Term Growth Outlook

The Latest Research Report “Modular Chain Drive Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027” provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

Modular Chain drive is a way of transmitting mechanical power from one rotating shaft to another. It delivers a positive form of power transmission in the form of speed ratio and torque and keeps a positive speed ratio between driven sprockets and driver. Modular chain drive is widely used in manufacturing industries and automotive industries. Modular chain drive has various benefits over belt drives such as more compact, operate effectively at high temperature, can operate in wet condition and can be used as reversing drives. It is more effective than belt drive, owing to no power loss due to slippage.

Modular chain drive market: Dynamics

The key driving factor of global modular chain drive market is the high investment in innovation in modular chain drives to add more features for making it more efficient. Another driving factor of global modular chain drive market is the growing automotive industries, owing to the high demand for vehicles. Manufacturing industries are one of the major driving factor of modular chain drive market across the globe, attributed to rising demand for automation in manufacturing industries. Increasing demand of flat top chain due to long life along with high strength is a driving factor of global modular chain drive market. Increasing production in Bakery and cheese industry, owing to the adoption of modular chain to produce bakery and cheese products will help to drive the modular chain drive market across the globe. Another major driving factor of global modular chain market is growing agriculture sector, owing to a high demand of modular chain in crop harvesting machines. Rapidly increasing beverage industry due to a high demand of modular chain drive conveyers at the time of bottle filling process is driving the growth of modular chain drive market across the globe. The key restraining factors of the global modular chain drive is high maintenance cost and frequent lubrications. Another factor which is restricting to grow global modular chain market is high cost and standards for modular chain drive market. Big market players of modular chain drive market are focusing to expand their business by opening the new plant in North America, and rising mergers and acquisitions with domestic manufacturers are the key trends of global modular chain drive market.

Modular chain drive market: segmentation

Modular chain drive market is segmented by end-use industry, product type, material type and region type

Modular chain drive market is segmented by the end-use industry as follows:-

Automotive

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Agriculture

Mining

Defense

Logistics

Packaging

Modular chain drive market is segmented by material type as follows:-

Plastic

Metal

Modular chain drive market is segmented by product type as follows:-

Spiral

Straight

Radius

Modular chain drive market: Regional Outlook

Based on the geographies, modular chain drive market is segmented into seven regions includes Western Europe, North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific except Japan and Middle East & Africa. Among above-mentioned regions, North America accounts high market share in modular chain drive market across the globe followed by Western Europe, owing to high demand of modular chain in agriculture and pharmaceutical industry whereas rapidly growing automotive and manufacturing industries in Western Europe is estimated to witness high growth of modular chain drive market over the forecasted period. North America modular chain drive market is predicted to gain high growth rate over the forecasted period, attributed to high investment in research and development of agrisystem modular chain drives. Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness a positive growth in global modular chain drive market, owing to high demand for industrial purpose in emerging economy such as China, India. Japan will have a high growth of modular chain drive due to high demand in the automotive industry.

Few prominent market players of modular chain drive market as follow:-

TSUBAKIMOTO CHAIN CO.

Haberkorn Ulmer s.r.o.

KONE NEW ZEALAND

Habasit AG

Regal Beloit Americas, Inc

Wippermann jr. GmbH

GEPPERT-Band GmbH

Interroll (Asia) Pte. Ltd.

Pro Handling Solutions

