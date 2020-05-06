New Strategic report on Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM Market Growth, analysis and Forecast to 2024

Industry Overview of Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM Market

According to this study, over the next five years the Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM market will register a 5.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 740 million by 2024, from US$ 540 million in 2019.

STATCOM or Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM is also called Static Var Generator, SVG) is a shunt device, which uses force-commutated power electronics (i.e. GTO, IGBT) to control power flow and improve transient stability on electrical power networks. It is also a member of the so-called Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) devices. The STATCOM basically performs the same function as the static var compensators but with some advantages.

According to Component, SVG can be divided into GTO type, IGBT type, IGCT type, SCR type, GTR type, MOSFET type. FACTS-based power conversion equipment generally used full-controlled devices, mainly choose GTO, modified GTO (IGBT, MTO, ETO) and (HV) IGBT and other devices.

This report focuses IGBT based STATCOM.

Europe is the largest production of Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM, with a production revenue market share nearly 44.55% in 2017.

The second place is China; following Europe with the production revenue market share over 18.12% in 2017. The Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM price of Chinese producers is generally low.

North America is another important production market of Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM.

Segmentation by product type: , Low Voltage STATCOM, High Voltage STATCOM,

Segmentation by application: , Renewable Energy, Electric Utilities, Industrial & Manufacturing, Others

The key manufacturers covered in this report: , ABB, Siemens, Rongxin, Sieyuan Electric, Hitachi, Mitsubishi Electric, S&C Electric, GE, AMSC, Ingeteam, Beijing In-power Electric Co., Ltd, Comsys AB, Merus Power, ,

