2019-2024 Automotive Cyber Security Market: An Outlook to the Future Global Opportunities

Automotive Cyber Security is the software used to protect car data from being attacked.

Scope of the Report:

Demand is driven by demographics and the health of the economy. The profitability of individual companies depends on their ability to bid accurately, secure contracts, and control costs. Large companies enjoy economies of scale in financing and the ability to offer a broad range of services in many locations. Smaller companies can compete effectively by specializing in particular services or focusing on certain geography.

USA has been the largest consumption market in the last years. Now, USA has enjoyed about 36% market share and followed by Europe and China respectively with market share of 34 % and 7%.

The global Automotive Cyber Security market is valued at 100 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1480 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 72.1% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Automotive Cyber Security.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Automotive Cyber Security market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Automotive Cyber Security market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Arilou technologies

Cisco systems

Harman (TowerSec)

SBD Automotive & Ncc Group

Argus

BT Security

Intel Corporation

ESCRYPT Embedded Systems

NXP Semiconductors

Trillium

Secunet AG

Security Innovation

Symphony Teleca & Guardtime

Utimaco GmbH

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Software-based

Hardware-based

Network & Cloud

Security Services & Frameworks

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

