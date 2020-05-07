2019-2024 Automotive Cyber Security Market: An Outlook to the Future Global Opportunities
Automotive Cyber Security is the software used to protect car data from being attacked.
Scope of the Report:
Demand is driven by demographics and the health of the economy. The profitability of individual companies depends on their ability to bid accurately, secure contracts, and control costs. Large companies enjoy economies of scale in financing and the ability to offer a broad range of services in many locations. Smaller companies can compete effectively by specializing in particular services or focusing on certain geography.
USA has been the largest consumption market in the last years. Now, USA has enjoyed about 36% market share and followed by Europe and China respectively with market share of 34 % and 7%.
The global Automotive Cyber Security market is valued at 100 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1480 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 72.1% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Automotive Cyber Security.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Automotive Cyber Security market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Automotive Cyber Security market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Arilou technologies
Cisco systems
Harman (TowerSec)
SBD Automotive & Ncc Group
Argus
BT Security
Intel Corporation
ESCRYPT Embedded Systems
NXP Semiconductors
Trillium
Secunet AG
Security Innovation
Symphony Teleca & Guardtime
Utimaco GmbH
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Software-based
Hardware-based
Network & Cloud
Security Services & Frameworks
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Automotive Cyber Security Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Automotive Cyber Security Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Cyber Security Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Cyber Security Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Cyber Security Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Cyber Security by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
