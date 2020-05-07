Majority of the successful industrial operations are integral to robust performance of the motors. Particularly AC (alternating current) induction motors are preferred in running several industrial equipments due to their high reliability, robustness, efficiency, and low pricing. However, the controllability of such traditional motors is an issue owing to the deviated performance of the aging components. Thus, a digital signal processing (DSP) unit comes into picture to combat such difficulties in while operating the industrial equipments and enhance their performances.

The inexpensive analogous components were used to design the usual motor controls. However high temperature conditions and rubbing of the components against each other cause their aging and resulting into hampered performance of the overall motor. Furthermore analog components raise tolerance problems and up gradation of the hardwired. A DSP unit offers an improvement over such analog designs by enabling digital control of the functions performed. Additionally, the digital signal processors offer high speed, regular adjustment of the motor control components, high resolution and sensor-less algorithms to have a precise control on the motors. An accurate control over such equipment allows better output and minimized electromagnetic radiation from the motor.

The advantages of a DSP motor control are expected to result in its market development in future. An efficient DSP allows accurate control in varying speed range by implying right dimensioning of the power appliance circuits. The DSPs employ enhanced algorithms that reduce harmonics and also the use of filters. Sensor-less algorithms implementation does not require use of speed or position sensors. The inbuilt calculation software in DSPs decreases the number of look-up tables resulting in minimizing the amount of memory use. The reduction in implementation of various components such as position sensors, speed sensors, filters among others minimizes the system cost. The factor intervening with DSP motor control market development is the tough competition from the Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) motor control market owing to the increased flexibility offered by FGPA devices.

With increased industrialization activities worldwide, the DSP motor control market is expected to prosper in the forecast period. The North America and Asia Pacific are likely to lead such market emergence in the years to come. The ongoing shale gas production activity in the U.S is going to require motors in their equipment functioning. Hence the DSP motor control market progress is highly assumed in the U.S. In Asia Pacific region, China and India are projected to support such market enhancement. The strengthening manufacturing bases of China and India along with thrust from the governments to ensure energy conservation are likely to be the contributing factors in such market improvement in the coming years. The oil and gas sectors in Middle East and Africa are undergoing transformation owing to the increased oil and gas exploration activities. Thus, the DSP motor control market development is expected to be high in such nations. The DSP motor control market growth in Europe is expected due to the upcoming infrastructure projects in various countries like Turkey and Portuguese.

The DSP motor control market can be segmented on the basis of DSP type. Fixed point DSPs and floating point DSPs are designed for high performance achievement of the motors. The difference between the two DSPs is of the numeric formats. A fixed DSP uses a minimum of 16 bits to store each value. A floating DSP represents each number with a minimum of 32 bits. Such DSPs can also handle fixed point numbers.

Some of the key players in the DSP motor control market are TECHNOSOFT SA, Data Device Corporation, Moog Aspen Motion Technologies, and Jameco.

