A2P SMS Market, Services Promotional [Marketing, Verticals (BFSI, Retail, Telecom, Transport, Entertainment, Utilities), Regions – Global Market Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts, 2018-2025,

The Global A2P SMS Market globally, the rapid evolution of mobile technology has been changing the consumer/enterprise lifestyle. The growth of world population will directly impact on mobile subscriber base market growth. By 2025, a unique mobile subscriber base is expected to reach 4.6 billion. Moreover, emerging and undeveloped countries are contributing the majority of market share for mobile subscriber base growth.

One of the most emerging and popular markets in mobile messaging services is A2P (Application to Person) SMS market. Currently, the A2P SMS market is growing rapidly, due to SMEs & larger enterprises are aggressively adopting this technology to reach their customer in an effective and easy way.

The global A2P SMS market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 5.7% for the period 2018-2025. The increasing world population and mobile subscriber base are the major drivers for this market growth. Specifically, developing and undeveloped countries are set to be the future business opportunity for the stakeholders, due to the increasing mobile subscriber base and government bodies have taken initiatives to improve the infrastructure also most of the players (telecom) have made huge investments to improve their network infrastructure.

The global A2P SMS market is analyzed based on three segments, namely, Service, Verticals and Regions. In the next five years, A2P SMS set to be the golden era for players to enhance the business or to capture the revenue in this market.

This study covers and analyses “A2P SMS Market” globally. Bringing out the complete key insights of this industry, this reports aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and make informed decisions.

Table of Content (TOC):

Chapter 1 Introduction and Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Cost Structure and Economic Impact

Chapter 3 Rising Trends and New Technologies with key players

Chapter 4 Global A2P SMS Market Analysis, Trends, Growth Factor

Chapter 5 A2P SMS Market Application and Business with Potential Analysis

Chapter 6 Global A2P SMS Market Segment, Type, Manufacturers

Chapter 7 Global A2P SMS Market Analysis (by Application)

Chapter 8 Major Key Vendors Analysis of A2P SMS Market

Chapter 9 Development Trend of Analysis

Chapter 10 Conclusion

