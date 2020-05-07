Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) Market : Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications

Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) is one of the most widespread, catastrophic, and incurable diseases among humans in the world. According to a report published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2013, deaths caused by HIV ranked sixth in the total number of deaths in the world. Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) presents itself as a complex mixture of symptoms, all related to severe immune compromise, while AIDS is an advanced stage of HIV infection.

View Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/acquired-immunodeficiency-syndrome-market.html

Globally, the number of annual deaths caused due to HIV/AIDS declined from 2.3 million in 2005 to 1.5 million in 2013, according to a report on AIDS published by the UN. For the treatment of AIDS/HIV, anti-retroviral therapy (ART) is used, which is a combination of medicines that have proved to be effective for years. Anti-retroviral therapy prevents the multiplication of human immunodeficiency virus, and thereby, reduces virus in the patient’s body, protecting the immune system. HIV regimen initially includes three anti-retroviral drugs from at least two different drug classes.

If employed on time, anti-retroviral therapy prevents HIV infection from culminating into AIDS; the therapy increases the lifespan of the patient and also significantly reduces the risk of transmission of the virus. Pharmaceutical companies are focusing on research and development of novel drugs that can prove to be a long-term cure for HIV virus and can forever suppress the virus throughout the life of an individual. Thus, anticipated approval of several new drugs for treatment of AIDS in the near future is poised to propel the growth of the acquired immunodeficiency syndrome treatment market during the forecast years.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=39197

The acquired immunodeficiency syndrome treatment market can be segmented based on drug class, distribution channel, and region, as shown in the following:

Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) Market, by Drug Class:

Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NRTIs) Abacavir (ABC) Didanosine (ddI) Zidovudine or azidothymidine (ZDV or AZT) Emtricitabine (FTC) Others (Stavudine (d4T), etc.)

Non-nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NNRTIs)

Efavirenz (EFZ)

Etravirine (ETR)

Nevirapine (NVP)

Othets (rilpivirine (RPV), etc.)

Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) Treatment Market, by Distribution Channel Class:

The acquired immunodeficiency syndrome treatment market can be divided into drug therapy, gene therapy, cell therapy, and others. Based on disease indication, the acquired immunodeficiency syndrome treatment market can be categorized into genetic disorders, rare cancer, rare blood disorders, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and others. In terms of region, the acquired immunodeficiency syndrome treatment market can be classified into Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), North America (NA), and Latin America (LA).

Key players in the acquired immunodeficiency syndrome treatment market are Shire Plc., AstraZeneca Eli Lilly and Company, Merck KGaA, Sanofi, Pfizer, Inc., Amgen Inc., Biogen Inc., Novartis AG, Actelion Ltd, Daiichi Sankyo Company, etc. Intense competition is driving acquisitions and in-licensing agreements as companies are striving to expand and diversify their product pipeline.

Request TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=39197

For instance, Shire Plc., acquired Dyax Corp in 2015 in order to expand the former’s product offerings for acquired immunodeficiency syndrome treatment. Strategic partnerships and alliances are common as companies are aiming to synergize their programs and develop combination acquired immunodeficiency syndrome therapies.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com