Analysis of the Global Medical Radiation Shielding Market Forecast to 2024 Using A Base Year of 2018

Our latest research report entitled Medical Radiation Shielding Market (by products (lead sheet, plate and bricks, curtains, shield and booths), solution (diagnostic shielding, radiation therapy shielding), end user (diagnostic centers and hospitals)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Medical Radiation Shielding. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Medical Radiation Shielding cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Medical Radiation Shielding growth factors.

The forecast Medical Radiation Shielding Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Medical Radiation Shielding on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global medical radiation shielding market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Medical Radiation shielding refers to a physical barrier that provides protection to the people from the harmful effects of exposure to ionizing radiation. It is based on the principle of reducing waves or rays affected by blocking or bouncing particles through a barrier material. Radiation shielding is used in the room interior, as radiotherapy suites and in shielded doors in hospitals. These radiotherapy suites are designed to protect medical patients and workers from exposure of direct or indirect radiation during diagnostic imaging in clinics, hospitals or another diagnostic center.

Factors such as rising use of nuclear medicine and radiation therapy for diagnosis and treatment purpose to trigger the growth of this market. Furthermore, increase in the number of diagnostic imaging centers due to growing frequency of chronic diseases such as cancer, prompt installation of radiology equipment, necessities of supporting accessories such as radiation shielding tools and other related equipment are also driving the growth of medical radiation shielding market.

Additionally, huge amount of ionizing radiation exposure can also lead to disturbing health impacts such as cancer, tumor and other severe side effects so as a result the necessity for protecting patients from harmful radiations while working under such conditions radiotherapy suites are designed. Moreever, increasing consciousness about safety while handling radio-active equipment is further estimated positive growth in medical radiation shielding market. In diagnostics centers having proper radiation shielding is significant in order to confirm the safety of its medical staff as well as of their patients. Strong growth in developing nations will create opportunities for the medical radiation shielding market.

In terms of geographies, North America will remain the most lucreative market for medical radiation shielding, followed by Europe. The Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing region in this market. In North America region factors such as rising frequencies of cancer and growing usage of nuclear medicine and radiation therapy for diagnosis and treatment are driving the growth in the North America region. In Asia Pacific region growing consciousness about radiation safety and cumulative funding in the healthcare sector is fuelling the growth of the medical radiation shielding market in this region.

Market Segmentation by Products, Solution And End User

The report on global medical radiation shielding market covers segments such as, products, solution and end user. On the basis of products, the global medical radiation shielding market is categorized into lead sheet, plate and bricks, curtains, shield and booths, apron and blankets and blocks and rooms. On the basis of solution, the global medical radiation shielding market is categorized into diagnostic shielding and radiation therapy shielding. On the basis of end user, the global medical radiation shielding market is categorized into diagnostic centers and hospitals.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global medical radiation shielding market such as, Veritas Medical Solutions LLC, Radiation Protection Products, Mar Shield, Gaven Industries, Inc., Amray, Ray-Bar Engineering Corp, A&L Shielding, Nelco, Inc., Global Partners in Shielding, Inc. and ETS-Lindgren.

