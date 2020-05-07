Anti-Aging Market Report 2018 with Global Key Players – Nu Skin Enterprises, Lumenis Ltd, Cynosure, Inc., and Solta Medical Inc. (Valeant Pharmaceuticals)

Global Anti-Aging Market is projected to grow with a CAGR 7.9%, given the fact that there is a growth in the aging population, advancement of technology, growing awareness among the people from every part of the globe & increase in the disposable income as well. Moreover, the increasing volume of anti-aging process is expected to have a high impact on the global market. The growing aging population is more susceptible to getting wrinkles and scars, which increases the demand for anti-aging products and treatments.

Study period in terms of years:

Historical year: 2014-2016

Base Year: 2017

Forecast Year: 2018-2025

Global Anti-Aging Market: Growth Drivers

The global anti-aging market is driven by factors, such as an increase in volume of anti-aging procedures, growing aging population, the rise in anti-aging awareness campaigns, technological advancements, and an increase in disposable income. Increasing life expectancy and fall in birth rate are the major causes of aging population. The aging population develops wrinkles due to lack of nutrients in the body, exposure to UV light, smoking, dehydration, medications, and other genetic factors. Furthermore, since there is an increase in disposable income, people tend to search for anti-aging treatment options.

Get Detailed Analysis of this Research [email protected] https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/anti-aging/#1536302097117-445b2636-73fe

Global Anti-Aging Product Market: Key Stakeholders/Participants

Anti-aging product and device manufacturing companies

Suppliers and distributors of anti-aging products and devices

Hospitals, surgical centres, cosmetic clinics, retailers and consumers

Market research and consulting firms

Government bodies and municipal corporations

Global Anti-Aging Product Market: Research Methodology

The research was conducted covering the desk research and primary research. Extensive secondary research was conducted using paid data sources, including Bloomberg, Factiva, OneSource, and Hoovers. Additionally, several publicly-available data sources were used, including American Geriatrics Society (AGS), Bureau of Labor Statistics (BEA), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH), Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN-DESA) and various journals. These data sources were used to gather industry related information to develop an understanding of anti-aging. Data sources used for primary research included, but were not limited to, distributors, manufacturers, physicians, surgeons, store managers and suppliers. Additionally, interviews were conducted through connecting with various industry respondents including C-level executives, directors, divisional heads, regional heads, expert consultants, and independent consultants. The primary research was conducted to gain market insights from industry respondents and validate the gathered information through desk research.

Global Anti-Aging Product Market: Research Summary

The growing popularity of anti-aging products and treatments is the combined result of consumer awareness coupled with an increase in disposable income. Moreover, the growing aging population due to higher life expectancy and increased awareness for birth control demands for a healthy and younger aging population. The increase in conferences and seminars is expected to have medium impact on the global market, since it is expected to create awareness about various anti-aging treatments.

Anti-wrinkle products segment is expected to be the largest contributor in the global anti-aging market; contributing over 62.7% share in 2017 and is further expected to reach over 64.3% by 2025. The growth of anti-wrinkle products can be attributed to growing concern towards appearances and awareness among women about anti-wrinkle products

Based on type of devices, radiofrequency is expected to lead the anti-aging market, with a CAGR over 51.7% by 2025. Factors such as an increase in the aging population and increasing prevalence of skin photoaging are the major driving force of the market

Based on demography, generation X is expected to lead the anti-aging market in accounting over 59.8% share in 2017, which is expected to record market share at 61.4% by 2025. Factors such as increasing awareness about anti-aging treatments in treating aging spots and wrinkles are driving the market growth

The report also gives a detailed description of which segment of anti-aging market are doing well in terms of market analysis of different regions around the globe- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World

Global Anti-Aging Product Market: Competitive Dynamics

The research states that the global anti-aging market is highly competitive, with players developing new technologies and providing the customers with a plate full of options to choose from. Some of the key players in the global anti-aging product market are L’Oreal, Procter & Gamble (in terms of offering a number of products), and other brands offering anti-aging products are Helena Rubinstein, Vichy, and SkinCeuticals. The key players manufacturing the anti-aging devices include Nu Skin Enterprises, Lumenis Ltd, Cynosure, Inc., and Solta Medical Inc. (Valeant Pharmaceuticals).

Access Detailed Analysis of [email protected] https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/anti-aging/#1536301857979-e3fc3c18-41a6

About BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt Ltd. (BWC)

BlueWeave Consulting is a one-stop solution for market intelligence regarding various products and services online & offline. We offer worldwide market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost up the performance of your business solution. Our primary forte lies in publishing more than 100 research reports annually. We have a seasoned team of analysts working only for various sub-domains like Chemical and Materials, Information Technology, Telecommunication, Medical Devices/Equipment, Healthcare, Automotive and many more. BlueWeave has built its reputation from the scratches by delivering quality performance and nourishing the long-lasting relationships with its clients for years. We are one of the leading digital market intelligence generation company delivering unique solutions for blooming your business and making the morning, more rising & shining.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com

Global Contact: +18666586826