Asia Medical Tourism Market: Industry Size, Growth, Revenue, Statistics and Forecast 2019-2022

Asia medical tourism market is anticipated to cross US$ 14 Billion mark by 2022. Asia continues to be the top medical destination in medical travel. Asian medical destinations continue to offer more and better medical procedures and care than most other medical destinations. Several hospitals in Asia have carved such outstanding reputations for themselves that medical tourism has become a major money-spinner. In countries such as Singapore and Thailand, government agencies have been set up to help market their expertise globally. The Indian government has removed many visa restrictions and introduced a visa-on-arrival scheme for medical tourists from selected countries; this allows foreign nationals to stay in India for 30 days for medical reasons and can even get a visa of up to 1 year depending upon treatment requirements. Special medical travel agencies have sprung up around the world, and top Asian hospitals routinely have special “international” desks and services to assist overseas patients with everything from doctors’ appointments to accommodation.

Thailand accounts for maximum share of the Asia medical tourism market, being followed by India and Singapore. South Korea stands at the fourth spot in the year 2016 and is likely to almost double its market share by the year 2022, while Malaysia is holding the last spot with XX% market share in the year 2016.

The Top 5 Countries covered are

Singapore (16 Countries Covered) Thailand (15 Countries Covered) South Korea (14 Countries Covered) Malaysia (20 Countries Covered) India (64 Countries Covered)

The Top 5 Countries have been studied from 2 viewpoints.

Medical Tourist Arrivals – Country Wise (2004 – 2022) Medical Tourists Spending – Country Wise (2004 – 2022)

Singapore Medical Tourist Arrivals and Spending: (16 Countries Covered)

United States Canada Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Thailand China Taiwan Hong Kong South Korea India Netherlands United Kingdom Australia Africa Others

Thailand Medical Tourists Arrivals and Spending: (15 Countries Covered)

Japan Asia Middle East United States South Asia Britain Taiwan & China Australia France Germany South Korea Canada East Europe Scandinavia Others

India Medical Tourist Arrivals and Spending: (64 Countries Covered)

United States Canada Argentina Brazil Mexico Austria Belgium Denmark Finland France Germany Greece Ireland Italy Netherlands Norway Portugal Spain Sweden Switzerland UK Czech Rep. Hungary Kazakhstan Poland Russian Fed. Ukraine Egypt Kenya Mauritius Nigeria South Africa Sudan Tanzania Bahrain Iraq Israel Oman Saudi Arabia Turkey UAE Yemen Afghanistan Iran Maldives Nepal Pakistan Bangladesh Sri Lanka Bhutan Indonesia Malaysia Myanmar Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam China (Main) China (Taiwan) Japan Republic of Korea Australia New Zealand Others

South Korea Medical Tourists Arrivals and Spending: (14 Countries Covered)

United States Canada China Japan Russia Mongolia Vietnam Philippines Kazakhstan Saudi Arabia Uzbekistan Indonesia United Arab Emirates Others

Malaysia Medical Tourists Arrivals and Spending: (23 Countries Covered)

United States United Kingdom Virgin Islands, British Germany France Libya Indonesia China and Hong Kong Nepal Japan India Myanmar Singapore Philippines Bangladesh Korea Vietnam Iran 1 Saudi Arabia Oman Australia New Zealand Rest of the World

Research Methodologies: Primary Research Methodologies: Questionnaires, Surveys, Interviews with Individuals, Small Groups, Telephonic Interview, etc.

Secondary Research Methodologies: Printable and Non-printable sources, Newspaper, Magazine and Journal Content, Government and NGO Statistics, white Papers, Information on the Web, Information from Agencies Such as Industry Bodies, Companies Annual Report, Government Agencies, Libraries and Local Councils and a large number of Paid Databases.

