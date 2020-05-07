Asia Medical Tourism Market: Industry Size, Growth, Revenue, Statistics and Forecast 2019-2022

Press Release

Asia medical tourism market is anticipated to cross US$ 14 Billion mark by 2022. Asia continues to be the top medical destination in medical travel. Asian medical destinations continue to offer more and better medical procedures and care than most other medical destinations. Several hospitals in Asia have carved such outstanding reputations for themselves that medical tourism has become a major money-spinner. In countries such as Singapore and Thailand, government agencies have been set up to help market their expertise globally. The Indian government has removed many visa restrictions and introduced a visa-on-arrival scheme for medical tourists from selected countries; this allows foreign nationals to stay in India for 30 days for medical reasons and can even get a visa of up to 1 year depending upon treatment requirements. Special medical travel agencies have sprung up around the world, and top Asian hospitals routinely have special “international” desks and services to assist overseas patients with everything from doctors’ appointments to accommodation.

Thailand accounts for maximum share of the Asia medical tourism market, being followed by India and Singapore. South Korea stands at the fourth spot in the year 2016 and is likely to almost double its market share by the year 2022, while Malaysia is holding the last spot with XX% market share in the year 2016.

The Top 5 Countries covered are

  1. Singapore (16 Countries Covered)
  2. Thailand (15 Countries Covered)
  3. South Korea (14 Countries Covered)
  4. Malaysia (20 Countries Covered)
  5. India (64 Countries Covered)

The Top 5 Countries have been studied from 2 viewpoints.

  1. Medical Tourist Arrivals – Country Wise (2004 – 2022)
  2. Medical Tourists Spending – Country Wise (2004 – 2022)

 Singapore Medical Tourist Arrivals and Spending: (16 Countries Covered)

  1. United States
  2. Canada
  3. Indonesia
  4. Malaysia
  5. Philippines
  6. Thailand
  7. China
  8. Taiwan
  9. Hong Kong
  10. South Korea
  11. India
  12. Netherlands
  13. United Kingdom
  14. Australia
  15. Africa
  16. Others

Thailand Medical Tourists Arrivals and Spending: (15 Countries Covered)

  1. Japan
  2. Asia
  3. Middle East
  4. United States
  5. South Asia
  6. Britain
  7. Taiwan & China
  8. Australia
  9. France
  10. Germany
  11. South Korea
  12. Canada
  13. East Europe
  14. Scandinavia
  15. Others

 India Medical Tourist Arrivals and Spending: (64 Countries Covered)

  1. United States
  2. Canada
  3. Argentina
  4. Brazil
  5. Mexico
  6. Austria
  7. Belgium
  8. Denmark
  9. Finland
  10. France
  11. Germany
  12. Greece
  13. Ireland
  14. Italy
  15. Netherlands
  16. Norway
  17. Portugal
  18. Spain
  19. Sweden
  20. Switzerland
  21. UK
  22. Czech Rep.
  23. Hungary
  24. Kazakhstan
  25. Poland
  26. Russian Fed.
  27. Ukraine
  28. Egypt
  29. Kenya
  30. Mauritius
  31. Nigeria
  32. South Africa
  33. Sudan
  34. Tanzania
  35. Bahrain
  36. Iraq
  37. Israel
  38. Oman
  39. Saudi Arabia
  40. Turkey
  41. UAE
  42. Yemen
  43. Afghanistan
  44. Iran
  45. Maldives
  46. Nepal
  47. Pakistan
  48. Bangladesh
  49. Sri Lanka
  50. Bhutan
  51. Indonesia
  52. Malaysia
  53. Myanmar
  54. Philippines
  55. Singapore
  56. Thailand
  57. Vietnam
  58. China (Main)
  59. China (Taiwan)
  60. Japan
  61. Republic of Korea
  62. Australia
  63. New Zealand
  64. Others

 

South Korea Medical Tourists Arrivals and Spending: (14 Countries Covered)

  1. United States
  2. Canada
  3. China
  4. Japan
  5. Russia
  6. Mongolia
  7. Vietnam
  8. Philippines
  9. Kazakhstan
  10. Saudi Arabia
  11. Uzbekistan
  12. Indonesia
  13. United Arab Emirates
  14. Others

 

Malaysia Medical Tourists Arrivals and Spending: (23 Countries Covered)

  1. United States
  2. United Kingdom
  3. Virgin Islands, British
  4. Germany
  5. France
  6. Libya
  7. Indonesia
  8. China and Hong Kong
  9. Nepal
  10. Japan
  11. India
  12. Myanmar
  13. Singapore
  14. Philippines
  15. Bangladesh
  16. Korea
  17. Vietnam
  18. Iran 1
  19. Saudi Arabia
  20. Oman
  21. Australia
  22. New Zealand
  23. Rest of the World

Research Methodologies: Primary Research Methodologies: Questionnaires, Surveys, Interviews with Individuals, Small Groups, Telephonic Interview, etc.

Secondary Research Methodologies: Printable and Non-printable sources, Newspaper, Magazine and Journal Content, Government and NGO Statistics, white Papers, Information on the Web, Information from Agencies Such as Industry Bodies, Companies Annual Report, Government Agencies, Libraries and Local Councils and a large number of Paid Databases.

