Blind Flanges Market to Undertake Strapping Growth by 2026

A blind flange is an instrument made of steel having holes at its all four corner and its round in shape. The flange is used to close off the ends of a piping system and pressure vessel openings. Blind flanges are used in petrochemicals, pipe engineering, water works, and other public services. They are used to test the flow of liquid or gas through a pipe or vessel. They are also used for cameras and other electronic devices. For example, they can be used to connect the lens of the camera with the rest of the body. It also helps in connecting the engine and the transmission between automobiles. In this case, both engine and transmission have moving parts which can get damaged if dust or any other small particle gets inside them. By connecting the outer casings of the engine Blind flange protects the working of both.

The increasing number of pipelines fuels the blind flanges market. Blind flanges are used to construct and repair the pipelines. A blind flange is built into the final length of pipes and enables expansion of pipelines. The usage of flanged pipes boosts the process of constructing pipelines. It also makes the repair task easier. The section of pipe can be assembled anywhere in the world and shipped to the job site. They can simply be bolted in place and the repair is done.

The blind flanges market is expected to grow in the near future and create huge revenue opportunities during the forecast period. Expansion of the automobile industry primarily due to high demand for passenger cars fuels the demand for blind flange. Rising public utility services such as gas pipelines and oil pipelines is driving the growth of the blind flanges market.

However, with the growth of automotive flange, the market for blind flange is decreasing. Automotive flange are easy to use and available at a lower price compared to blind flange. Currently, most manufacturers use light weight, composite, automotive flange due to its simplicity of use.

The blind flanges market is segmented based on product type and end-user applications. In terms of product type, the blind flanges market is segmented into FF, RF, TG, and MFM. Based on end-user, the blind flanges market is segmented into petrochemical, pipe engineering, and public utility services. Petrochemical and pipelines industries are expected to have larger share. Petrochemicals are required for manufacturing various modern energy systems such as solar panels, batteries, electric panels etc. Growth of the petrochemical industry will drive the demand for blind flange in the near future.

Based on region, the blind flanges market can be segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific is expected to have a larger share due to development of various public utilities. Growing population in China necessitates more infrastructures such as gas pipelines and oil pipelines. Construction of pipelines require blind flange. Energy consumption in Asia Pacific is expected to grow by 48% over the next three decades. China and India are major consumers of gas and oil, and pipeline networks are increasing in both these countries. According to a report presented by IEA, China is expected to contribute 30% of the world’s energy increase until 2023. According to Petroleum and Gas Regulatory Board India., natural gas pipeline infrastructure is expected to grow about 28000 km in length during the forecast years. Growing demand for pipelines is boosting the growth of the blind flanges market. Russia is also planning to build new pipelines to increase the transportation of natural gases.

Major industrial players of the blind flanges market are Coastal Flange, Metal industries, Metal Udyog, USA industries, Spark Electrodes, Rajveer Stainless Alloys and Jay Jagdamba etc.

