Block Margarine Market Share, Size, Sales volume, Growth, Analysis 2027

Margarine is a type of butter spread used in baking, cooking and spreading purposes in food industry. Margarine contains vegetable oils obtained from soya bean or sunflower and Trans fats. Block margarine is a non-dairy based spread used in the food industry, in many cases used as a substitute for butter. Like butter, it is a water-in-fat emulsion, Consists of refined vegetable oil and water. Available in various fat concentrations. Commonly used in food products like pastries, donuts, cookies etc. Block margarine is similar to butter in hardness and is generally packaged in paper wrapping. Block margarines are most commonly used in pastry making, but if softened they can be used in creaming..

Market Segmentation:

Block margarine market is segmented on the basis of application as bakery, confectionaries, toppings, spreads, households, and others. In bakery, block margarine is used in making biscuits, bread dough, croissants etc. In confectionary, block margarine is used for preparation of cake, pastry, cream etc. Block margarine is used as topping in food products such as pizza, cakes and other confectionary products.

Block margarine market is segmented on the basis of its type as soft block margarine and hard block margarine. Soft or spreadable margarine is made from more liquid oils and less hydrogenated oils which can be used as a spreader in many food products such as pizza and cakes. Hard block margarine are used in baking, frying and spreading purposes. Hard block margarines are sold as blocks similar to butter wherein soft block margarines are sold in tubs.

Block margarines market is segmented on the basis of its nature as organic and conventional. Increasing demand for organic products in health conscious consumers and fitness trainers is increasing organic block margarine market. Many players are moving towards organic block margarine products as a result of increasing demand for organic block margarine as compared to conventional market.

Block margarine market is further segmented on the basis of regions as North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

Market Regional Outlook:

On the basis of regions, the Block Margarine market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Block margarine market has seen dominating in terms of revenue in North America region and is expected to grow in forecast period. Asia Pacific has shown fastest growth rate in block margarine market. India, China are the fastest growing countries in Asia Pacific which is showing potential in growing block margarine market and is expected to grow in forecast period.

Market Drivers and Trends:

Block margarine is trending as it avoids all the high cardiovascular diseases which are associated with butter. Block margarine has application in food industry as bakery, confectionary, cake, pastry etc. which increases its demand in global market. Block margarine has ability of adding functional ingredients and flavours in food products which is one of the key driver for block margarine global market. Block margarine market is matured with many local players crowding to capture regional markets which makes block margarine. Trend of using low fat products is increasing which is increasing demand for low fat block margarine product in global market.

Block Margarine Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in the Block Margarine market include Unilever, Bunge Limited, ConAgra Foods, Inc., Dairy Crest Group plc, Zydus Cadila, Wilmar International Limited, Goodman Fielder, Fuji Oil Company, Ltd., Brasil Foods S.A., Y?ld?z Holding etc. are among these.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Block Margarine Market Segments

Block Margarine Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2015 – 2016

Block Margarine Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Block Margarine Market Supply & Demand Value Chain

Block Margarine Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Block Margarine Players Competition & Companies involved

Block Margarine Market Technology

Block Margarine Market Value Chain

Block Margarine Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Block Margarine Market includes

North America

US & Canada

Latin America

Brazil, Argentina & Others

Western Europe

EU5

Nordics

Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

Greater China

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

Other Middle East

North Africa

South Africa

Other Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

