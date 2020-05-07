Bouffant Caps Market Key players -Halyard Health, Inc.I. du Pont de Nemours and CompanyMedline Industries, Inc.Cardinal Health, Inc.Dukal Corporation

Bouffant caps are used in food services to avoid contamination of products owing to the hair fall of the workers in the surrounding. Bouffant caps differ from surgical caps and are usually preferred for hygiene and safety purposes to minimize contamination. Bouffant caps are designed to provide effective protection to hair from fluids and other contaminants.

Standard bouffant caps are made up of non?woven polypropylene material and available in one-layer breathable spunbond fabric, as well as three-layer SMS (spunbond/meltblown/spunbond) fabric. Foodservice outlets and cleanroom manufacturing facilities are the prominent end-users of bouffant caps, followed by the healthcare industry. The growing concern for hygiene at work is anticipated to boost the demand for disposable bouffant caps throughout the forecast period. Bouffant caps are attributed to be one of the prominent segments in the clean room consumables market. Bouffant cap colors are standardized by different authorities as per the area of application.

Bouffant Caps Are Anticipated to take over the Surgical or Skull Caps Market in next 10 Years

The demand for bouffant caps is attributed to boost in the next 10 years owing to their adoption in surgical applications instead of skull caps. In the United States, skull caps were used in surgery by male and female personnel to avoid contamination in the surgical rooms. Skull caps are non-elastic and cover only the upper part of the head. The exposed hair can lead to severe infections to the patient. Approximately 300,000 surgical site infections (SSIs) occur each year, accounting for about one-third of hospital-acquired infections in the U.S. To overcome this problem, the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN) authoritatively recommended that bouffant caps be worn by all the team members involved in surgeries.

The Demand for Bouffant Caps from the Food Service Industry to Strengthen the Bouffant Caps Market across the Globe

The growing number of foodservice outlets, industrial food processing units, and electronic assembly plants are the key drivers for increasing the demand for bouffant caps at different countries. People highly prefer a hygienic environment at foodservice outlets, which is expected to increase the usage of foodservice bouffant caps. Government regulations for maintaining cleanliness at the workplace are also increasing the need for bouffant caps. North America and Europe are expected to be the key markets owing to pioneering bouffant cap manufacturers, foodservice outlets, and healthcare institute hygiene regulations. The Asia Pacific is projected to witness impressive growth due to the increased awareness of hygiene and safety at healthcare centers in countries such as China and India.

Global Bouffant Cap Market: Segmentation

The global bouffant cap market has been segmented on the basis of diameter, material, closure type, structure, and end-user base.

On the basis of material, the global bouffant cap market has been segmented into:

Polypropylene

Textiles

On the basis of the diameter of the bouffant cap, the global bouffant cap market has been segmented into:

18 Inch

21 Inch

24 Inch

27 Inch and above

On the basis of closure type, the global bouffant cap market has been segmented into:

Elastic

Chain-stitch

On the basis of structure, the global bouffant cap market has been segmented into:

1-layer Breathable Spunbond Fabrics

3-layer SMS (Spunbond/ Meltblown/ Spunbond) Fabrics

On the basis of the end-user base, the global bouffant cap market has been segmented into:

Food Service

Healthcare Centers

Cleanrooms

Research Centers

Industrial Facilities

Household

Others

Global Bouffant Cap Market: Key players

Some of the key players operating in the global bouffant cap market are as follows:

