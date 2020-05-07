Boundary Scan Hardware Market Size, Share, Current Trends & Future Growth 2019-2025 | JTAG Technologies, CheckSum LLC, Goepel Electronic, ASSET InterTech, Acculogic, Flynn Systems,XJTAG Limited
“Global Boundary Scan Hardware Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2019 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.
Boundary scan is a method for testing interconnects (wire lines) on printed circuit boards or sub-blocks inside an integrated circuit. Boundary scan is also widely used as a debugging method to watch integrated circuit pin states, measure voltage, or analyze sub-blocks inside an integrated circuit.
The electronics market is ever changing and rapidly developing. There is also an increase in the number of electronic goods used by the people. Boundary scan solutions are essential for reducing the development and production costs of products. Additionally, this technology can be applied to the whole product lifecycle, including product design, prototype debugging, production, and field service. The increasing complexity and functionality of printed circuit boards have created potential opportunities for the growth of the boundary scan hardware market.
The global Boundary Scan Hardware market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Boundary Scan Hardware volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Boundary Scan Hardware market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
JTAG Technologies
CheckSum LLC
Goepel Electronic
ASSET InterTech
Acculogic
Flynn Systems
XJTAG Limited
EWA Technologies
Keysight Technologies
Teradyne
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Automatic
Semi-automatic
Segment by Application
Medical
IT & Telecom
Consumer Electronics
Automotive Electronics
Defense
Others
