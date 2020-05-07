Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market – Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends in the Market

Verified Market Research has recently published a new report named “Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size and Forecast to 2025″. This report intends to study the developments of the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market, including its development status, applicant profiles and future trends, along with focus on the top Key players in the market. To understand all of it, this well-researched report will reveal the market situation in general for you, along with the future forecast of the market.

According to Verified Market Intelligence, The Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) market was valued at USD 3.55 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 11.94 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2018 to 2025.

Building information modeling is advanced technology that is used to design engineering by combining the 3D modeling with traditional computer-aided design (CAD). It involves the process of preparing the 3D visualization model of the architectural design of a building. It enables the engineers and other construction professionals to make precise calculations about a wide range of variables that enhance the efficiency of the construction process. Building information modeling provides the insight and tools to the professionals in order to efficiently design, plan, construct, and manage buildings and infrastructure. Expanding industrialization and urbanization has contributed to the growth of Building Information Modeling (BIM) market.

Improved data communication and coordination among different stakeholders, improved construction productivity and mandatory initiatives taken by the government for the usage of BIM in several developed countries have been driving the global building information modeling (BIM) market. On the other hand, the high cost of BIM software and lack of trained professionals might hinder the overall growth at a global level.

The “Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Dassault Systemes SA, Pentagon Solutions Ltd., Synchro Software Ltd., Bentley Systems Inc., Autodesk Inc., Beck Technology Ltd., Nemetschek AG, AECOM, Tekla Corporation, and GRAITEC. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight into the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis.