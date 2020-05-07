Client Virtualization Market Registering a CAGR of 11.8% From 2018 to 2025: Allied Market Research

Increasing need for higher efficiency of employees, growing adoption of BYOD across various industry verticals, and numerous benefits offered by these solutions such as enhanced data security and better desktop management drive the growth of the global client virtualization market. However, performance and compatibility issues hamper the market growth. Based on industry vertical, the IT & telecom segment dominated the global market in 2017, owing to pressing need to bring down IT infrastructure costs. Furthermore, the healthcare segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to surge in demand for client virtualization solutions in the healthcare sector so as to meet the unique challenges associated with the increasing need to shift from paper-based operations to electronic records and augmented demand for safeguarding patient information.

The global client virtualization market was dominated by the desktop virtualization segment in 2017 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the application virtualization segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate, owing to increase in adoption of application virtualization and its numerous benefits such as ease of maintenance, greater portability, and simpler deployment across several versions of Windows OS.

The global client virtualization market was valued at $4,222 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $10,113 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.8% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, desktop virtualization segment accounted for the highest revenue in the market.

In 2017, the global client virtualization market was dominated by North America and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to rise in BYOD solutions and need for better desktop management among organizations in developing countries.

Some of the key players of client virtualization market profiled in the report include Cisco Systems, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Parallels Inc., Red Hat, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, and VMware, Inc.

