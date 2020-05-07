Conductive Inks Market 2019 Global Manufacturers Analysis And Industry Overview to 2026

Conductive Inks Industry 2019

Global Conductive inks market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Research initiatives to develop cost-effective raw materials, such as copper, nickel, and grapheme, which have properties similar to that of silver, are projected to further aid in the market growth in the near future. The research initiatives undertaken by both government and industry participants and are expected to increase multiple potential applications, which in turn are projected to complement the global conductive inks market growth.

Conductive inks have excellent electron mobility, high conductivity & low resistivity, as well as high thermal & chemical stability. These inherent properties contribute to increased efficiency of conductive ink applications such as PCB boards, RFID tags printing, and circuit repairing. Furthermore, the particle size of conductive inks can be adjusted to suit the requirements of the application. Increasing need for customization coupled with favorable properties of conductive inks suitable for electronic application needs is expected to aid in the overall market growth.

New product types, which suit rigid as well as flexible substrates and can achieve low electrical resistivity, have been developed. These developments are expected to benefit the conductive inks market globally. Inks requiring low curing temperature and having anti-shrinking properties were also launched in the past.

The electronics market is highly competitive in nature, and, therefore, key market players are constantly attempting to miniaturize their product offerings. Miniaturization involves the manufacturing of optical, mechanical, and electronics products to achieve product differentiation. Conductive inks are used to produce electrical contacts, short network connection, and improved layout design, which aids in miniaturization. These require single-sided assembly and resistance is created at the same time. The need for miniaturization is anticipated to grow over the forecast period due to the rising competition in regional markets such as in the Asia Pacific & Europe regions.

They are used for manufacturing printed circuit boards, which are widely employed in automotive components. They are used to coat assemblies and components to shield them from radio interference. Car seat heaters and window defoggers use them for circuit tracing. Various companies are trying to develop interactive displays for achieving product differentiation. For instance, Henkel is involved in the manufacturing of fully printed ink products such as silver inks, dielectric inks, transparent, and bendable resistive inks, which are primarily used for electronic assembly purposes.

Silver inks are widely being used in electronic application owing to their excellent conductibility and printability. However, manufacturers have come up with alternative solutions that exhibit properties similar to that of silver due to the scarce availability of raw materials and high costs of silver inks. Copper has been identified as a good alternative for silver due to its low cost and high electrical conductivity. Therefore, due to these properties, manufacturers can reduce the production cost of conductive inks.

Companies such as Henkel have introduced conductive inks containing minimal silver formulations. The conductive ink produced by Henkel LOCTITE ECI 1001 E&C, finds use in the automotive sensor application, as customers demand a low-cost alternative of conductive silver inks. The product, which delivers the same performance as traditional conductive silver inks, is inexpensive and contains lesser silver content.

The global conductive inks market on the basis of products, application and region:

Conductive Inks Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Conductive Silver Ink

Conductive Copper Ink

Conductive Polymer

Carbon Nanotube Ink

Dielectric Ink

Carbon/Graphene Ink

Conductive Inks Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Photovoltaic

Membrane Switches

Displays

Automotive

Smart Packaging/RFID

Biosensors

Printed Circuit Boards

…….

