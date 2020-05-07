Dental Diagnostic & Surgical Equipment Market Analysis By Product Type, Revenue, Regional Segments, Forecast – 2025

Dental Diagnostic and Surgical equipments comprise of those equipments which are used for the diagnosis and treatment of dental infections and other dental diseases. Increasing incidence of dental diseases and rising demand for minimally invasive painless surgeries are the major reasons cited to affect the growth of dental equipments market. Rapid aging population and growing demand for cosmetic dentistry are other factors anticipated to fuel the growth of this market. According the U.S Census Board, people older than 65 years represented around 13% of the total population of the U.S in 2009 and the figure is expected to grow to an estimated 20% by the year 2030.

Furthermore, percentage of world’s population above the age of 65 years is poised to double from 7% in the year 2000 to 16% in the year 2050. Hence, people over the age of 65 undergo dental treatments such as implants and periodontal surgeries more frequently than those belonging to younger age groups as a result of which rapidly aging population is directly widening the dental patient pool and act as a major driver for this market.

The market for dental diagnostic and surgical equipments can be segmented on the basis of various types of devices namely dental systems and equipment, dental lasers and dental radiology equipments. Dental systems and equipment market is further categorized on the basis of dental chairs, hand pieces, light cure equipment, scaling units and CAD/CAM systems. CAD/CAM systems comprise stand-alone scanners, full in-lab systems and chair-side systems. Dentals lasers market is segmented into soft tissue laser and all (hard/soft) tissue laser market. The market for soft tissue laser can be subdivided into gas laser, diode laser and solid state lasers- ND: YAG laser. Gas laser can be of two types namely carbon dioxide laser and argon laser while all tissue laser market comprises solid state lasers which can be further bifurcated into Er:YAG laser and Er-Cr: YSGG laser. Dental radiology equipments market can be subdivided into extra-oral radiology equipment, intra oral radiology equipment and cone beam computed tomography scanners (CBCT).

Geographically, North America accounts for the largest share of the dental diagnostics and surgical equipment market followed by the European region. The dominance of North America in this market is seen due to rapidly aging population which can afford high cost dental treatment and presence of various market leaders which allows easy penetration in the North America region. European dental diagnostic and surgical equipment market follows the North America market due to extensive promotion and funding for oral healthcare facilities by the European government such as Germany and the U.K. Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness fastest growth rate in the near future due to rising population base and increasing awareness about the dental and oral health hygiene. Additionally, rise in dental tourism especially in countries like India, Singapore, Thailand and others coupled with rise in dental tourism are some of the other reasons responsible for growth in the Asian region. However, growth of this market might be restrained due to lack of proper reimbursement policies in the developed regions.

Major players operating in this market includes 3M Healthcare Company, A-dec, Inc., BioLase Technology Inc Carestream Health Inc, Danaher Corporation, DCI International, GC Corporation, Dentsply International, Henry Schein, Inc., Midmark Corporation, Invoclar Vivadent AG, HU-Friedy, Patterson Companies Inc. Planmeca OY, Sybron Dental Specialties Inc., Young Innovations Inc, Ultradent Products Inc and others.