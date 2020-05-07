Distal Embolic Filters Market Growth and Forecast 2018-2028

Distal embolic filters are a type of embolic protection device (EPD) which is generally used for the embolic protection. Embolic stroke is one of the principal risks in the carotid artery stenting (CAS). The distal embolic filters are composed of a tightly wrapped filter which is attached to a guidewire and sheathed within a delivery catheter for the placement of distal to the target lesion. Distal embolic filters are able to trap the debris that embolize. Distal embolic filters are intended to protect the carotid artery stenting patient. Distal embolic filters reduce the plaque debris from reaching the distal bed and significantly prevents the adverse clinical events. Across the globe, distal embolic filters are widely adopted, however, failed in gaining the universal acceptance. Distal embolic filters are usually used during the surgical procedures like carotid artery disease treatment, percutaneous coronary intervention, and others.

Distal embolic filters allow smaller debris particles to pass through. As according to Hori et al, embolic particles less than 100 micrometers can be tolerated more before interfering with microcirculatory function than larger particles, as smaller particles are less likely to cause end-organ damage. Some of the advantages of distal embolic filters are: preserve antegrade flow, contract imaging is possible throughout the procedure and simple to use. Whereas, disadvantages include the larger diameter sheath which is usually required to maintain most filters in their collapsed state during the advancements in the lesion, lack of ability to tailor guidewire characteristics to specific lesions, reduced maneuverability of integrated filter guidewire systems when compared with stand-alone guidewires and others.

Request Sample [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7325



Distal Embolic Filters Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing prevalence of peripheral and cardiovascular diseases is driving the growth of the global distal embolic filters market over the forecast period. Introduction of technologically advanced distal embolic filters and rising research activities in distal embolic filters is also increasing the demand and propelling the growth of the overall distal embolic filters market. Growing trend of providing advanced services with developed medical infrastructure is further driving the demand for distal embolic filters. Strategic collaborations among key players are also contributing in driving the growth of distal embolic filters market over the forecast period. Whereas, product recall and stringent regulations are expected to hamper the growth of the global distal embolic filters market.

Distal Embolic Filters Market: Segmentation

The global distal embolic filters market is segmented by distal embolic filters type, end users and region:

Based on Distal Embolic Filters Type, the global distal embolic filters market is segmented into:

Guardwire

Filterwire

Spider

Based on Application, the global distal embolic filters market is segmented into:

Cardiovascular Diseases

Peripheral Diseases

Neurovascular Diseases

Based on End Users, the global distal embolic filters market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Distal Embolic Filters Market: Overview

Distal embolic filters market is expected to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Distal embolic filters are suggested to those patients who are undergoing high-risk intervention. FilterWire EX from Boston Scientific Corporation was the first FDA approved distal embolic filter. Based on the type, distal embolic filters market is segmented into Guardwire, filterwire and spider distal embolic filters. Guardwire distal embolic filters are anticipated to gain maximum market share in the global distal embolic filters market. Based on the end user, the global distal embolic filters market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Hospitals segment is expected to gain the highest market share during the forecast period due to factors like favorable reimbursement policies and rising healthcare infrastructure.

Distal Embolic Filters Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global distal embolic filters market is segmented into eight key regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding China and Japan, China, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Western Europe market together are anticipated to hold maximum market share in the global distal embolic filters market due to the presence of well-trained healthcare professionals and presence of key manufacturers. Asia Pacific distal embolic filters market is projected to grow at a rapid pace with the maximum CAGR over the forecast period. Rising healthcare facilities in the region are generating the demand for distal embolic filters. However, the distal embolic filters market in low middle income countries like Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa is expected to show a slow growth over the forecast period.

Request to View TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-7325

Distal Embolic Filters Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players in the global distal embolic filters market are Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, and others. Major key players in distal embolic filters market are primarily focused in geographical expansion with the development and launch of innovative products.