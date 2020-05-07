Diving Equipment Market to Develop Rapidly by 2026

Diving is an underwater recreational activity undertaken for leisure and enjoyment. Diving is an activity which requires use of different equipment for protection and hustle free diving. There are various products included in the diving equipment such as rebreather or regulator which absorbs the carbon dioxide of a user’s exhaled breath and helps to rebreathe; cylinders and propulsion vehicle which helps to dive faster underwater; decompression chamber, which holds the internal pressure with the help of control the pressurized gas system and supply breathing gas to diver; exposure suits, which comes in two types: dry suit for commercial application and wet suit that protects the diver from water; and accessories such as headset/hood (headgear), watch, torch, knife, and others.

The number of underwater projects in coastal areas is increasing for leisure and recreational activity. More and more consumers are opting for diving as their preferred recreational activity during their holiday. Underwater hotels, restaurants, and aquariums are the latest trend. These projects will boost the diving equipment market. Increasing coastal tourism across the globe has given an opportunity to manufacturers to boost their sales and supply the equipment to cater to the demand of consumers. Staying in a marine hotel, built underwater, to experience something new especially during winter is a growing trend among tourists. According to Sports and Fitness Industry Association, there were 6 million scuba divers globally and this number is set to increase. Increasing population across the globe has resulted in the increased production of petrol and crude oil products. Oil and gas refiners are using diving equipment for their employees who work in the production process. Exploration and production of oil and gas is done by offshore diving and this will result in the growth of the diving equipment market.

Navy is an important branch of a country’s armed forces and protects the country’s shores. Joint navy operations between two countries involve machinery and diving equipment. Naval military exercise help to strengthen the navy and will increase the usage of diving equipment. Manufacturers are innovating their products and introducing water proof digital gadgets for consumers such as dive computers, watches, and cameras to make diving smooth.

There are some restraints of diving equipment which can affect the demand for the product. Diving underwater can lead to injuries and health issues such as drowning, and bites and stings from various marine life, apart from sunburn and heat disorders, cuts and bruises, motion sickness etc. Diving without a professional instructor or supervision can even lead to the possibility of death. Designing of diving equipment is costly and it may refrain manufacturers from product development. Such restraints and disadvantage can impact the growth of the diving equipment market.

The global diving equipment market can be segmented based on product type, application, depth, and region. Based on product type, the diving equipment market can be classified into rebreather, cylinder and propulsion vehicle, exposure suit, decompression chamber, and accessories. Based on application, the diving equipment market can be segmented into defense, commercial, and civil. Based on depth, the global diving equipment market can be classified into recreational diving, clearance diving, and saturation diving. Based on region, the diving equipment market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Some of the key players in the global diving equipment market are Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Divex Ltd (U.K.), Aqua-Lung America Inc. (U.S.), Submarine Manufacturing & Products Ltd (U.K), Henderson Sport Group (U.S.), American Underwater Products, Inc. (U.S.), Johnson Outdoors Inc. (U.S.), Mares S.p.A (Italy), Mersen SA (Italy), and Cressi Sub S.p.A (Italy).

