Drag Reducing Agent Market Research and Overall Business Outlook 2019 to 2025

Drag reducers, also known as drag reducing agents (DRA) and flow improvers, are any material that reduces frictional pressure loss during fluid flow in a conduit or pipeline. Pressure loss reduction is achieved by reducing the level of turbulent motion in the flow. Using DRA allows increased flow using the same amount of energy or decreased pressure drop for the same flow rate of fluid in pipelines.

The technical barrier of drag reducing agent is high, and dominated by certain companies, such as LSPI, Baker Hughes, Flowchem, Innospec, Oil Flux Americas, NuGenTec and son on. Production of drag reducing agent mainly distributes in USA and China.

As for consumption, the largest consumption volume comes from the North America region. In 2017, the region consumed about 40.75% drag reducing agent globally. USA plays a key role in the regions. The second largest consumer is MEA, with 27 K MT being consumed in the same year.

The Global Drag Reducing Agent Market size will increase to 1780 Million US$ by 2025, from 920 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

Top Leading Companies are: LiquidPower Specialty Products,Flowchem,Baker Hughes,Innospec,Oil Flux Americas,NuGenTec,Sino Oil King Shine Chemical,DESHI,Qflo,Superchem Technology,The Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical,CNPC

The report provides a unique tool for evaluating the Market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on markets capacities and on the changing structure of the Drag Reducing Agent.

Avail a sample 115 Pages copy before purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/03081141853/global-drag-reducing-agent-market-insights-forecast-to-2025/inquiry?source=honestversion&Mode=49

Contents of the 15 Chapters for This Drag Reducing Agent Market Study :-

Chapter 1, to describe Drag Reducing Agent Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Drag Reducing Agent, with sales, revenue, and price of Drag Reducing Agent, in 2018 and 2019;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2018 and 2019;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Drag Reducing Agent, for each region, from 2015 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2018 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Drag Reducing Agent market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2025;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Drag Reducing Agent sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

This report researches the worldwide Drag Reducing Agent market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Drag Reducing Agent breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on the development environment, Market size, development trends, operation situation and future development trends of Drag Reducing Agent Market on the basis of current situation of the industry in 2019 so as to make full comprehension and judgment on the competitive situation of Drag Reducing Agent Market Carrier and assist manufacturers and investment organization to better grasp the development course of Drag Reducing Agent Market.

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail a flat 15% discount on this report, please fill the form and mention the code : MIR15 in the comments section)

Avail Discount on this report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/03081141853/global-drag-reducing-agent-market-insights-forecast-to-2025/discount?source=honestversion&Mode=49

Drag Reducing Agent Market, by Types:

High Viscosity Glue

Low Viscosity Glue

Rubber Latex

Drag Reducing Agent Market, by Applications:

Oil & Gas Industry

Chemical Transportation

Important attributes of the report:

The 360-degree Drag Reducing Agent overview based on a global and regional level. Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level. A complete and useful guide for new market aspirants. Forecast information will drive strategic, innovative and profitable business plans. SWOT analysis of players will pave the way for growth opportunities, risk analysis, investment feasibility and recommendations. Lastly, the research methodology and data sources are offered in this report.

Browse full report along with TOC and List of Figures at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/03081141853/global-drag-reducing-agent-market-insights-forecast-to-2025?source=honestversion&Mode=49

What this Research Study Offers:

Global Drag Reducing Agent Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments.

Global Drag Reducing Agent Market share analysis of the top industry players.

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants in Global Drag Reducing Agent market.

Global Drag Reducing Agent Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional Global Drag Reducing Agent markets.

Global Drag Reducing Agent Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations).

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends.

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli(Head of Sales)

Phone: + 1704 266 3234

Mob: +91-750-707-8687

[email protected]

[email protected]