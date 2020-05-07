Dysmenorrhea Treatment Market is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2026

Dysmenorrhea is a medical terminology used for menstrual pains in which the female encounters severe cramps in her lower abdomen which may extend to the lower legs and back. Most women begin having dysmenorrhea during adolescence, usually within four to five years of first menstrual period. Prostaglandins are chemicals that are formed in the lining of the uterus during menstruation. These prostaglandins cause muscle contractions in the uterus, which cause pain and decrease blood flow and oxygen to the uterus. A wide variety of underlying condition can contribute to menstrual disorders. To pinpoint the cause, physician generally rely on the patient’s medical history, physical examination, and laboratory test. This determines the exact cause of menstrual disorder and helps the physician to plan appropriate treatment. This has grabbed the attention of dysmenorrhea drug manufacturers to develop and commercialize more effective medicines to treat dysmenorrhea.

Dysmenorrhea Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing incidence of dysmenorrhea, high awareness level and growing concern about dysmenorrhea among females from developed countries, involvement of companies for developing innovative drugs, and government campaigns with respect to women healthcare are effectively endorsing the growth of dysmenorrhea treatment market. However, side effect and complications of long term treatment, substantial morbidity of dysmenorrhea which leads to inadequate treatment, and traditional values of families would hinder the growth of dysmenorrhea treatment market.

Dysmenorrhea Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global dysmenorrhea treatment market is segmented based type of disease, and therapeutic class.

Based type of diseases, the global dysmenorrhea market is segmented into the following:

Primary dysmenorrhea

Secondary dysmenorrhea Endometriosis Adenomyosis Uterine myomas Endometrial polyps Cervical stenosis Obstructive malformations of genital tract



Based on therapeutic class, the global dysmenorrhea treatment market is segmented into the following:

Non-hormonal medical treatment Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) Non-selective NSAIDs COX-2 inhibitors Transdermal glyceryl trinitrate Over-the-counter (OTC) medications

Hormonal medicine treatment Combined oral contraceptive Progestin regimens Levonorgestrel intrauterine system (LN-IUS)

Surgical options Laparoscopy Hysterectomy Presacral neurectomy Laparoscopic uterosacral nerve ablation (LUNA) Intrauterine device (IUD)



Dysmenorrhea Treatment Market: Overview

By non-hormonal medical treatment, NSAID’s such as Ibuprofen and Naproxen, are most commonly used drugs for the treatment of dysmenorrhea and hold prominent share owing to its lower cost and easy availability. COX-2 inhibitors have also proven effective in relieving pain, and would gain prominence in developed countries. Physicians also prescribe hormonal medicine treatment such as contraceptive pills to regularize the menstrual bleeding will gain good market share in emerging countries.

Dysmenorrhea Treatment Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, the North America accounts for the largest market share followed by Europe, in terms revenues and research activities. In addition. APEI market is also expected to grow significantly in the coming years owing to support of government and non-profit organizations in awareness campaigns, growing number of patients suffering with dysmenorrhea, and high disposable income.

Dysmenorrhea Treatment Market: Key Players

Key companies operational in dysmenorrhea treatment market are Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Merck, Inc., Bayer Schering Pharma AG, Vanita Therapeutics, Alvogen, Pfizer, Inc., Roche Laboratories, Taj Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., Sanofi, Terramedic, Inc., and others.