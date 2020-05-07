Europe Pipe Market Showing Growth of 5.18% During the Forecast Period Till 2023 – An Exclusive Report Published on Reportocean.com

Europe Pipe Market Research Report Information: Type (Symptomatic, Asymptomatic) Treatment & Diagnosis (ECG, Antiplatelet Agents) End-user (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) – Forecast Till 2023

Europe Pipe market is influenced by various factors. Government supportive policies for construction infrastructure, increasing demand for flexible pipes, government support policies for energy infrastructure, and increasing demand for water and wastewater treatment application are expected to have a positive impact on the Europe Pipe market. However the market growth is hampered by fluctuating raw material prices, disposable of PVC pipes causing global warming.

The Europe Pipe market is expected to grow at 5.18% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2023.

The Europe Pipe has been segmented based on material, and end-user. Of all the material, steel accounted for the largest market share of 36.30% in 2016, with a market value of USD 20,163.8 million, which is projected to grow at CAGR of 5.28% during the forecast period. Based on end-user, water & wastewater segment accounted for the largest market share of 37.96% in 2016, with a market value of USD 21,083.2 million, which is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.80%.

Access this Report: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=19434

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Government supportive policies for construction infrastructure

4.2.2 Increasing demand for flexible pipes

4.2.3 Government support policies for energy infrastructure

4.2.4 Increasing demand for water and wastewater treatment application

4.2.5 Drivers Impact Analysis

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Fluctuating raw material prices

4.3.2 Disposable of PVC pipes causing global warming

4.3.3 Restraints Impact Analysis

4.4 Opportunity

4.4.1 Increasing investment in oil & gas pipelines

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.1.1 Raw Material Suppliers

5.1.2 Product Manufacturing

5.1.3 Distributors

5.1.4 End-users

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry

6 Europe Pipe Market, By Material

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Plastic

6.1.2 Steel

6.1.3 Aluminum

6.1.4 Concrete

6.1.5 Copper

7 Europe Pipe Market, By End-user

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Oil & gas

7.1.2 Chemicals

7.1.3 Automotive

7.1.4 Pharmaceutical

7.1.5 Food processing

7.1.6 Water & wastewater

8 Europe Pipe Market, By Country

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Italy

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Portugal

8.3.7 Rest of Europe

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Landscape

9.2 Market Share of Key Players

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Alfatubo

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Financial Overview

10.1.3 Products Offerings

10.1.4 SWOT Analysis

10.1.5 Key Strategy

10.2 AMANCO

10.2.1 Company Overview

10.2.2 Financial Overview

10.2.3 Products Offerings

10.2.4 Key Developments

10.2.5 SWOT Analysis

10.2.6 Key Strategy

10.3 Saint-Gobain S.A.

10.3.1 Company Overview

10.3.2 Financial Overview

10.3.3 Products Offerings

10.3.4 SWOT Analysis

10.3.5 Key Strategy

10.4 Corporaci?n Empresarial de Materiales de Construcci?n, SA (COEMAC)

10.4.1 Company Overview

10.4.2 Financial Overview

10.4.3 Products Offerings

10.4.4 SWOT Analysis

10.4.5 Key Strategy

10.5 Wienerberger AG

10.5.1 Company Overview

10.5.2 Financial Overview

10.5.3 Products Offerings

10.5.4 SWOT Analysis

10.5.5 Key Strategy

10.6 EUROPIPE GmbH

10.6.1 Company Overview

10.6.2 Financial Overview

10.6.3 Products Offerings

10.6.4 Key Developments

10.6.5 SWOT Analysis

10.6.6 Key Strategy

10.7 Buhlmann Group

10.7.1 Company Overview

10.7.2 Financial Overview

10.7.3 Products Offerings

10.7.4 SWOT Analysis

10.7.5 Key Strategy

10.8 BENTELER INTERNATIONAL AG

10.8.1 Company Overview

10.8.2 Financial Overview

10.8.3 Products Offerings

10.8.4 Key Development:

10.8.5 SWOT Analysis

10.8.6 Key Strategy

10.9 Wavin Holding B.V

10.9.1 Company Overview

10.9.2 Financial Overview

Continue…

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=19434

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]