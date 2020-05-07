FMI forecasts a CAGR of 4.6% for the Oral Antiseptics Market over the 10 year projection period, 2018-2028

Oral antiseptics worth US$ 2 billion were sold by the end of 2018, according to a new research intelligence by Future Market Insights. A moderate 4.3% growth is expected in the revenue towards 2019 end. European market accounts for around 30% of the value share, whereas market in North America and East Asia is witnessing more promising growth opportunities, says the report.

Escalating use of oral antiseptics and mouthwash, growing availability of new as well as niche products in the oral antiseptics category, and diverse price range will remain the key push factors propelling revenue growth of the oral antiseptics market. Increasing recommendations from general dental practitioners, solo and group practitioners, and dental research laboratories, strongly backed by effective marketing strategies adopted by regional and global brands is contributing heavily to steady expansion of oral antiseptics market.

Three out of 10 Europeans prefer oral antiseptics over mouthwash. While Europe has been providing the largest consumer base to oral antiseptics market players, increasing per capita consumption has been projected for the East Asian and North American consumer base. A majority of sales of oral antiseptics, i.e. over 42%, is concentrated in supermarkets/hypermarkets. However, FMI foresees a progressing demand scenario developing in the drug stores category in coming years.

Herbal oral antiseptics to rise on the back of chemical-based products

Cetylpyridinium chloride-based oral antiseptics, the bestseller over the years, will maintain a dominant value share in the market. While almost 75% of the total sales is accounted by Cetylpyridinium chloride-based oral antiseptics, a negligible share is currently contributed by the herbal segment. However, herbals are likely to emerge attractive in the long run.

In line with the concerns related to possible discomfort and side effects of strong oral antiseptics that typically include alcohol and a few other chemical components, herbal products are launched in oral antiseptics market as a milder and safer alternative to chemical-based oral antiseptics. FMI opines that alcohol-free, organic, and Ayurvedic products will particularly witness strong demand in the herbal oral antiseptics category. Relatively low competitiveness of the herbal segment operated by a lesser number of players is expected to create scope of growth for oral antiseptics market.

A visibly rising trend of strategic collaborations between major brands in oral antiseptics space is translating into an expanded consumer base of collaborating entities. The report further states that mergers and acquisitions are not only limited to industry giants but also involve a large number of regional players that are potential acquisitions candidates for MNCs. This according to the report will result in a more consolidated competition landscape in the global oral antiseptics market. Within the course of past two years, Henry Schein Inc. has accomplished eight acquisition deals traversing multiple verticals in the dental healthcare realm.