Future Growth: Global Industrial Noise Control Industry Will Be Fiercely Competitive in 2027

The global industrial noise control market is estimated to be driven by factors, such as stringent environmental noise control regulations, the growing manufacturing & industrial sector in countries, such as China and India, and the worldwide concern for growth in industrial noise pollution.

The efficiency of any industrial noise control product or solution can be evaluated on the basis of the understanding of noise and how it propagates. In manufacturing & industrial plants, it is important to protect workers and employees from harmful industrial levels of noise. Thus, it is necessary to conduct noise valuations of a work area and implement noise reduction measures by installing effective industrial noise control products for various applications, such as machinery sound enclosures, ceiling baffles & banners, doors, sound proof walls, curtains & blankets, and others (screens, panels, etc.). Depending upon customer requirement & preference, industrial noise control solutions are available in the market in various forms, such as custom built or generic. Generally, end users demand for custom-built noise control solutions for required specifications.

The industrial noise control market can be categorized into two types, namely internal industrial noise control and external industrial noise control. For industrial facilities, it is necessary to meet external plant & equipment boundary noise limits as per the government regulations varying from country to country. Usually, external industrial noise control can be achieved through the construction of acoustic screens & enclosures. Also, for internal industrial noise control it is necessary to comply with noise regulations within a factory space. In the market, there are a wide range range of systems available for equipment, such as blowers, compressors, vacuum pumps, air handling units, stamping presses, and many others, which can be applied to bring down the reverberant noise level at a work place.

Industrial Noise Control Market: Dynamics

Drivers:

Environmental regulations regarding industrial noise control, especially in countries, such as the U.S., Europe, India and China are forecasted to support growth of the global industrial noise control market.

Worldwide, growth in awareness about the effect of harmful industrial levels of noise on human health and rising concern regarding growth in industrial noise pollution are estimated to fuel the global industrial noise control market.

Restraints:

Growth of the global industrial noise control market is expected to be hampered by advanced OEM industrial machinery & equipment, which are equipped with silencers & noise control technologies that in turn reduce the demand for industrial noise control solutions.

Industrial Noise Control Market: Segmentation

The global industrial noise control market can be segmented on the basis of material type as: resin, glass, metal, and others.

The global industrial noise control market can be segmented on the basis of type as: internal industrial noise control and external industrial noise control.

The global industrial noise control market can be segmented on the basis of application as: ceiling baffles & banners, doors, sound proof walls, curtains & blankets, and others (screens, panels, etc.).

The global industrial noise control market can be segmented on the basis of end-user as: energy, automotive, pharmaceutical, food service/production, general retail, manufacturing, and others.

Industrial Noise Control Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of region, the Asia-Pacific industrial noise control market is estimated to witness rapid growth, owing to increase in industrialization and stringent environmental industrial noise control regulations. Moreover, positive economic growth predictions for Mexico and Brazil are expected to lead to strong growth in the demand for industrial noise control products, which in turn is estimated to fuel demand for the Latin America Industrial noise control market.

Europe and North America industrial noise control markets are estimated to register significant growth, owing to growing environmental concerns & stringent regulations over the forecast period. Additionally, the Asia-Pacific region will be a locomotive of global growth, with a continually growing manufacturing hub and strong economic growth. The Japan industrial noise control market is estimated to register stable growth over the forecast period.

Industrial Noise Control Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global industrial noise control market, identified across the value chain include:

ArtUSA Industries, Inc.

Ventac Co. Ltd.

Noise Barriers, LLC

IAC ACOUSTICS

Paragon Noise Barriers, Inc.

Kinetics Noise Control, Inc.

Rebloc

Sound Barrier Fence Factory

Sound Seal

CSTI acoustics

eNoiseControl

