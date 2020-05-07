Game Engines Market 2018 Global Analysis and future Opportunities Forecast To 2025

Global Game Engines Market

Description

A game engine is a software framework designed for the creation and development of video games. Developers use them to create games for consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

Scope of the Report:

Game Engines is mainly used for two applications: PC Games (Desktops, laptops), Mobile Games (Smart phones, PS devices, tablets, etc.), TV Games and Other Games. And PC Games was the most widely used area which took up about 56% of the global total in 2016. And Mobile game is the fast growing market in the world, especially in China where led by Tencent and Netease, etc.

Game Engines can be classified into 3D (includes VR, AR), 2.5D (2D & 3D blended), 2D. There are few 2.5D engines and 2D is usually free, e.g. Cocos2d. The revenue market of 3D game engines took up more than 90% of the global market in 2016. The most type of game engines are written by C++.

The global Game Engines average price is influenced by the global trend. Complete software is usually 0 USDs to 200 USD per month from abroad vendors, if you want to buy new Game Engines. Some of the developers also get money by a smaller share of the game publishers’ revenue, such as 5%, 30%, etc. The average price will be in decline trend if more vendors go into operation in the future.



The global Game Engines market is valued at 1760 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 3650 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 13.0% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Game Engines.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Game Engines market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Game Engines market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Unity Technologies

Epic Games

Chukong Tech

Crytek

Valve Corporation

YoYo Games

The Game Creators

Marmalade Tech

Idea Fabrik

Leadwerks Software

Sony

Amazon

GameSalad

Scirra

Corona Labs (Organization)

Silicon Studio Corp

Garage Games

Briar Wallace/Blender Foundation (Organization)

The OGRE Team (Organization)

Godot Engine (Community developed)

Mario Zechner (Personal)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

3D Game Engines

2.5D Game Engines

2D Game Engines

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

PC Games

Mobile Games

TV Games

Other Games

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1. 1 Game Engines Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Game Engines

1.2 Classification of Game Engines by Types

1.2.1 Global Game Engines Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Game Engines Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 3D Game Engines

1.2.4 2.5D Game Engines

1.2.5 2D Game Engines

1.3 Global Game Engines Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Game Engines Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 PC Games

1.3.3 Mobile Games

1.3.4 TV Games

1.3.5 Other Games

1.4 Global Game Engines Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Game Engines Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Game Engines Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Game Engines Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Game Engines Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Game Engines Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Game Engines Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Game Engines (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Unity Technologies

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Game Engines Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Unity Technologies Game Engines Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Epic Games

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Game Engines Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Epic Games Game Engines Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Chukong Tech

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Game Engines Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Chukong Tech Game Engines Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Crytek

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Game Engines Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Crytek Game Engines Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Valve Corporation

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Game Engines Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Valve Corporation Game Engines Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 YoYo Games

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Game Engines Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 YoYo Games Game Engines Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……..CONTINUED

