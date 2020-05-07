Genomics Market 2018 Comprehensive Study – General Electric, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Illumina, Inc., QIAGEN, Merck & Co., Inc., Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Among Others

Global Genomics Market accounted to USD 14.0 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.

Global Genomics Market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of genomics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Competitors:

Some of the major players operating in global genomics market are:-

General Electric,

Danaher,

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,

Illumina, Inc.,

QIAGEN, Merck & Co. Inc.,

Agilent Technologies,

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.,

Genotypic Technology Pvt Ltd,

QIAGEN,

Macrogen Inc.,

Eurofins Scientific,

PerkinElmer Inc.,

Personalis Inc.,

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.,

Oxford Nanopore Technologies,

Eppendorf AG,

Novogene Corporation,

SciGenom Labs Pvt. Ltd,

TAKARA HOLDINGS INC.,

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.,

GENEWIZ,

Genomatix GmbH,

Biomatters Limited,

Strand Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd,

DNASTAR Inc., and

New England Biolabs among others

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Government Funding and Development in the Number of Genomics Projects

Rising Application Areas of Genomics

Declining Cost Of Sequencing

Higher Prices of Equipment Used in Genomics

Use of Genomics in Specialized/Personalized Medicine

Dearth Of Skilled Professionals

Genomics, the branch of science that deals with the study of genomes and their communication with variety of stimuli, that has been the focus of widespread research and development activities in the few years. Genomics has witnessed an important rise in technologies that offer a better understanding of genomes and their interaction with the environment and apparatus that use research results for the understanding of genomes in the growth and survival of all organisms.

