Global App Analytics Market Showing Growth of 17.24% During the Forecast Period Till 2025 – An Exclusive Report Published on Reportocean.com

App Analytics Market Research Report by Type (Web-based, Mobile-based), Deployment (On-premise, On-cloud), End-user (Media & Entertainment, Logistics, Travel, and Transportation, Others), and Region-Forecast till 2025

Market analysis

App analytics are measurements utilized in observing the performance of applications in desktops, workstations, and mobiles. Organizations can use the information to enhance their application and make it easy to use. The expanding utilization of cell phones has led to an overwhelming utilization of mobile applications. This has brought about important Ad space to reach the consumers on a monstrous scale. App analytics provide one with significant bits of knowledge to enhance client experience and give profitable information to digital advertisers to upgrade their technique in reaching out to their clients. Advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and big data can decidedly affect the app analytics market till the year 2025. The global app analytics market is expected to grow at 17.24% CAGR during the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Market segmentation

The global App Analytics Market has been segmented on the basis of its type, deployment, end-user and regional demand. Based on its type, the app analytics market is classified into mobile-based and web-based app analytics. On the basis of its deployment, the market is bifurcated into on-cloud and on-premise. Some of the major end-users of the global App Analytics Market include retail, BFSI, IT & telecommunications, and media & entertainment, and others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global App Analytics Market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

IBM Corporation (U.S.), Amazon.com, Inc. (U.S.), Google (U.S.), Taplytics, Inc. (U.S.), Kochava (U.S.), Adobe Systems Inc. (U.S.), Yahoo Inc. (U.S.), Moengage (U.S.), Mixpanel (U.S.), Content Square SAS (France), TUNE Inc. (U.S.), Countly (UK), Localytics (U.S.), Swrve (U.S.), Apptentive (U.S.), Appsee (U.S.), Clever Tap (U.S.), AppsFlyer (U.S.), appScatter (UK), Amplitude (U.S.), among others are some of the major players in the global App Analytics Market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Summary

2 Industry Overview

2.1 App Analytics Market Overview

2.1.1 App Analytics Market

2.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

2.2 Global APP ANALYTICS Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.1 North America App Analytics Market Status and Outlook

2.2.2 Europe App Analytics Market Status and Outlook

2.2.3 Asia-Pacific App Analytics Market Status and Outlook

2.2.4 The Middle East & Africa App Analytics Market Status and Outlook

2.3 Classification of App Analytics by Type

2.3.1 Global App Analytics Revenue (Million USD) and Growth (%) Comparison by Type (2013-2025)

2.3.2 Global App Analytics Market Share (%) by Type in 2017

2.4 Classification of App Analytics by Deployment

2.4.1 Global App Analytics Revenue (Million USD) and Growth (%) Comparison by Deployment (2013-2025)

2.4.2 Global App Analytics Market Share (%) by Deployment in 2017

2.5 Classification of App Analytics by End-User

2.5.1 Global App Analytics Revenue (Million USD) and Growth (%) Comparison by End-User (2013-2025)

2.5.2 Global App Analytics Market Share (%) by End-User in 2017

3 Company Profiles

3.1 Taplytics, Inc.

3.1.1 Company Overview

3.1.2 Products/Services Offered

3.1.3 Key Developments

3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

3.1.5 Key Strategy

3.2 Kochava

3.2.1 Company Overview

3.2.2 Products/Services Offered

3.2.3 Key Developments

3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

3.2.5 Key Strategy

3.3 Adobe Systems Inc

3.3.1 Company Overview

3.3.2 Financial Overview

3.3.3 Products/Services Offered

3.3.4 Key Developments

3.3.5 SWOT Analysis

3.3.6 Key Strategy

3.4 IBM CORPORATION

3.4.1 Company Overview

3.4.2 Financial Overview

3.4.3 Products/Services Offered

3.4.4 Key Developments

3.4.5 SWOT Analysis

3.4.6 Key Strategy

3.5 Amazon.com, Inc.

3.5.1 Company Overview

3.5.2 Financial Overview

3.5.3 Products/Services Offered

3.5.4 Key Developments

3.5.5 SWOT Analysis

3.5.6 Key Strategy

3.6 Google

3.6.1 Company Overview

3.6.2 Financial Overview

3.6.3 Products/Services Offered

3.6.4 Key Developments

3.6.5 SWOT Analysis

3.6.6 Key Strategy

3.7 Yahoo Inc.

3.7.1 Company Overview

3.7.2 Financial Overview

3.7.3 Products/Services Offered

3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

3.7.5 Key Strategy

3.8 Countly

3.8.1 Company Overview

3.8.2 Products/Services Offered

3.8.3 SWOT Analysis

3.8.4 Key Strategy

3.9 Localytics

3.9.1 Company Overview

3.9.2 Products/Services Offered

3.9.3 Key Developments

3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

3.9.5 Key Strategy

3.1 Swrve

3.10.1 Company Overview

3.10.2 Products/Services Offered

3.10.3 Key Developments

3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

3.10.5 Key Strategy

3.11 Apptentive

3.11.1 Company Overview

3.11.2 Products/Solution Offered

3.11.3 Key Developments

3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

3.11.5 Business Strategy

3.12 Moengage

3.12.1 Company Overview

3.12.2 Products/Solution Offered

3.12.3 Key Developments

3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

3.12.5 Business Strategy

3.13 Mixpanel

3.13.1 Company Overview

3.13.2 Products/Solution Offered

3.13.3 Key Developments

Continue…

