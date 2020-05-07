Global Automotive Gearbox Market Worth Around 148.5 Billion USD by 2025 | Moderate CAGR 5.75% In International Market

According to Ameco Research, the Global Automotive Gearbox Market is projected to grow at CAGR of around 5.75% over the forecast period and reach worth around 148.5 Billion US$ in 2018-2025

The gearbox is the second element of the power train in an automobile. It is used to change the speed and torque of vehicle according to variety of road and load condition.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for automotive gearbox, in terms of value. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the most promising market for automotive gearbox in the next five years due to strong growth in the passenger car sales year on year. Demand in the developing countries such as India and China is driving the growth of the market in the region.

This report focuses on Automotive Gearbox volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Gearbox market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ZF Friedrichshafen

Aisin Seiki

Magna (Getrag)

Schaeffler

Borgwarner

Eaton

Allison Transmission

Continental

Jatco

Magneti Marelli

GKN

Bonfiglioli

Hyundai Dymos

Oerlikon Graziano

Punch Powertrain

Tremec

Avtec

Aichi Machine Industry

Fuji Machinery

Hewland

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

By Number of Gears

3-5

6-8

Above 8

By Transmission Type

Automatic Transmission (AT)

Automated Manual Transmission (AMT)

Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT)

Manual Transmission Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

LCVs

Trucks

Buses

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, Ameco Research offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report: Regional and country-level analysis of the Automotive Gearbox Market, by end-use in detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table Of Contents

Global Automotive Gearbox Market – Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

1 Automotive Gearbox Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Gearbox

1.2 Automotive Gearbox Segment By Number of Gears

1.2.1 Global Automotive Gearbox Production Growth Rate Comparison By Number of Gears (2014-2025)

1.2.2 3–5

1.2.3 6–8

1.2.4 Above 8

1.3 Automotive Gearbox Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automotive Gearbox Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Passenger Cars

1.3.3 LCVs

1.3.4 Trucks

1.3.5 Buses

1.4 Global Automotive Gearbox Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Automotive Gearbox Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Automotive Gearbox Market Size

1.5.1 Global Automotive Gearbox Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Automotive Gearbox Production (2014-2025) 2 Global Automotive Gearbox Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Gearbox Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Automotive Gearbox Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Automotive Gearbox Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Automotive Gearbox Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Automotive Gearbox Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Gearbox Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Automotive Gearbox Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Automotive Gearbox Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Automotive Gearbox Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Automotive Gearbox Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Automotive Gearbox Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Automotive Gearbox Production

3.4.1 North America Automotive Gearbox Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Automotive Gearbox Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Automotive Gearbox Production

3.5.1 Europe Automotive Gearbox Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Automotive Gearbox Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Automotive Gearbox Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Automotive Gearbox Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Automotive Gearbox Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Automotive Gearbox Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Automotive Gearbox Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Automotive Gearbox Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 4 Global Automotive Gearbox Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Automotive Gearbox Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Automotive Gearbox Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Automotive Gearbox Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Automotive Gearbox Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Automotive Gearbox Consumption (2014-2019) 5 Global Automotive Gearbox Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Automotive Gearbox Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Automotive Gearbox Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Automotive Gearbox Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Automotive Gearbox Production Growth by Type (2014-2019) 6 Global Automotive Gearbox Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Automotive Gearbox Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Automotive Gearbox Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Gearbox Business

7.1 ZF Friedrichshafen

7.1.1 ZF Friedrichshafen Automotive Gearbox Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Automotive Gearbox Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 ZF Friedrichshafen Automotive Gearbox Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Aisin Seiki

7.2.1 Aisin Seiki Automotive Gearbox Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Automotive Gearbox Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Aisin Seiki Automotive Gearbox Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Magna (Getrag)

7.3.1 Magna (Getrag) Automotive Gearbox Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Automotive Gearbox Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Magna (Getrag) Automotive Gearbox Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Schaeffler

7.4.1 Schaeffler Automotive Gearbox Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Automotive Gearbox Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Schaeffler Automotive Gearbox Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Borgwarner

7.5.1 Borgwarner Automotive Gearbox Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Automotive Gearbox Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Borgwarner Automotive Gearbox Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Eaton

7.6.1 Eaton Automotive Gearbox Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Automotive Gearbox Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Eaton Automotive Gearbox Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Allison Transmission

7.7.1 Allison Transmission Automotive Gearbox Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Automotive Gearbox Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Allison Transmission Automotive Gearbox Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Continental

7.8.1 Continental Automotive Gearbox Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Automotive Gearbox Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Continental Automotive Gearbox Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Jatco

7.9.1 Jatco Automotive Gearbox Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Automotive Gearbox Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Jatco Automotive Gearbox Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Magneti Marelli

7.10.1 Magneti Marelli Automotive Gearbox Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Automotive Gearbox Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Magneti Marelli Automotive Gearbox Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 GKN

7.12 Bonfiglioli

7.13 Hyundai Dymos

7.14 Oerlikon Graziano

7.15 Punch Powertrain

7.16 Tremec

7.17 Avtec

7.18 Aichi Machine Industry

7.19 Fuji Machinery

7.20 Hewland 8 Automotive Gearbox Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Automotive Gearbox Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Gearbox

8.4 Automotive Gearbox Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Automotive Gearbox Distributors List

9.3 Automotive Gearbox Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors 11 Global Automotive Gearbox Market Forecast

11.1 Global Automotive Gearbox Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Automotive Gearbox Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Automotive Gearbox Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Automotive Gearbox Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Automotive Gearbox Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Automotive Gearbox Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Automotive Gearbox Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Automotive Gearbox Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Automotive Gearbox Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Automotive Gearbox Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Automotive Gearbox Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Automotive Gearbox Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Automotive Gearbox Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Automotive Gearbox Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Automotive Gearbox Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Automotive Gearbox Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025) 12 Research Findings and Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

