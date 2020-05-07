Global Cold Rolled Steel Market 2019 Volume, Analysis, Size, Share and Key Trends Forecast To 2025

This report studies the global Cold Rolled Steel market status and forecast, categorizes the global Cold Rolled Steel market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

POSCO

Tata Steel

HYUNDAI STEEL

Worthington Industries

BSi Steel Ltd

ArcelorMittal

BlueScope

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

ThyssenKrupp

United States Steel Corporation

Yieh Phui Enterprise

Bao Steel

Dongbu Steel

JFE Steel

Ruukki

Ma Steel

WISCO

Safal Group

Barclay & Mathieson

Shandong Guanzhou

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America,Europe,ChinaJapan,Southeast,Asia,India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Steel Plate

Steel Coil

Flat

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Automotive

Construction

Pipe & Tubes

Shipping

Machinery & Equipment

Industrial

Others

Table of Contents

Global Cold Rolled Steel Market Research Report 2018

1 Cold Rolled Steel Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cold Rolled Steel

1.2 Cold Rolled Steel Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Cold Rolled Steel Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Cold Rolled Steel Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Steel Plate

1.2.3 Steel Coil

Flat

1.3 Global Cold Rolled Steel Segment by Application

1.3.1 Cold Rolled Steel Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Pipe & Tubes

1.3.5 Shipping

1.3.6 Machinery & Equipment

1.3.7 Industrial

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Cold Rolled Steel Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Cold Rolled Steel Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Cold Rolled Steel (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Cold Rolled Steel Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Cold Rolled Steel Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Cold Rolled Steel Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Cold Rolled Steel Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Cold Rolled Steel Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Cold Rolled Steel Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Cold Rolled Steel Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Cold Rolled Steel Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Cold Rolled Steel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Cold Rolled Steel Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Cold Rolled Steel Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Cold Rolled Steel Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Cold Rolled Steel Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Cold Rolled Steel Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Cold Rolled Steel Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Cold Rolled Steel Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Cold Rolled Steel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Cold Rolled Steel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Cold Rolled Steel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Cold Rolled Steel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Cold Rolled Steel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Cold Rolled Steel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Cold Rolled Steel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Cold Rolled Steel Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Cold Rolled Steel Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Cold Rolled Steel Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Cold Rolled Steel Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Cold Rolled Steel Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Cold Rolled Steel Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Cold Rolled Steel Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Cold Rolled Steel Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

