Global Computed Tomography System Market Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities

Computed tomography (CT) imaging, also known as “CAT scanning” (Computerized Axial Tomography), provides a different form of imaging known as cross-sectional imaging.

Computed tomography (CT), which is basically digitalized X-ray imaging procedure for diagnosing bones, internal organs, blood vessels, and soft tissue, and blood vessels, is highly useful in uncovering various types of cancer tumors. At the forefront of driving their sales is the rising instances of cancer worldwide on account of lifestyle changes.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Computed Tomography System in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

This report mainly covers the Computed tomography device product.

Medical imaging is the most common application of X-ray CT. Its cross-sectional images are used for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in various medical disciplines.

The rest of this article discusses medical-imaging X-ray CT.

The worldwide market for Computed Tomography System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 5240 million US$ in 2023, from 4520 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Philips

Toshiba

Shimadzu

Hitachi

NeuroLogica

Neusoft Medical

Shenzhen Anke High-tech

United-imaging

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

2S Spiral Scan CT

16S Spiral Scan CT

64S Spiral Scan CT

128S Spiral Scan CT

256S Spiral Scan CT

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Head

Lungs

Pulmonary angiogram

Cardiac

Abdominal and pelvic

Extremities

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Computed Tomography System market.

Chapter 1, to describe Computed Tomography System Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Computed Tomography System, with sales, revenue, and price of Computed Tomography System, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Computed Tomography System, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Computed Tomography System market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Computed Tomography System sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

