Global Concrete Mixers Market Analysis, Development and Trends Forecasts Report 2023

A concrete mixer (often mistakenly called a cement mixer) is a device that homogeneously combines cement, aggregate such as sand or gravel, and water to form concrete. A typical concrete mixer uses a revolving drum to mix the components. For smaller volume works portable concrete mixers are often used so that the concrete can be made at the construction site, giving the workers ample time to use the concrete before it hardens.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Concrete Mixers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

China is the largest consumption of Concrete Mixer, with a sales market share nearly 34.06% in 2016.

The second place is North America; following China with the sales market share over 19.77%. Europe is another important consumption market of Concrete Mixer.

Concrete Mixers are used in industry including Construction Sites, Road &Bridge Projects and Industrial Used. Report data showed that 50.87% of the Concrete Mixer market demand in Construction Sites, 32.08% in Roads &Bridge Projects, and 17.06% in Industrial Used in 2016.

The worldwide market for Concrete Mixers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.2% over the next five years, will reach 6050 million US$ in 2023, from 4000 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

SANY

Oshkosh Corporation

ZOOMLION

LiuGong

TORO

TEREX

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group

HITACHI

Liebherr

Sinotruk

Altrad

VOLVO

Multiquip Inc.

Shandong Hongda Construction Machinery

Shanghai Hua Dong Construction Machinery

ELKON

Fangyuan Group Co

SHANTUI

RexCon

Ammann Elba Beton GmbH

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Below 2 m Type

2-10 m Type

Above 10 m Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Construction Sites

Roads & Bridge Projects

Industrial Used

