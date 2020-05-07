Global Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Energy storage battery for microgrids is an energy reservoir that can store electrical energy and supply energy when required. Such a battery system has the added advantage of matching generation to the time of use and enables peak-shaving applications. Battery-based energy storage is more environmentally-friendly than traditional diesel generators and significantly reduces the fuel and sizing needs for common backup generators. Even small amounts of energy storage can have a major impact on reducing fuel costs, maintenance and omissions of diesel or bio-diesel generators.

The global energy storage battery for microgrids industry mainly concentrates in EU, USA and Japan. The global leading players in this market are NGK Group, Samsung SDI, NEC, Panasonic, MHI and Toshiba etc., which accounts for 49.38% of total revenue in 2015. In China the market leaders are BYD, CALB and ATL.

The USA and China are the major consumer regions in global energy storage battery for microgrids market. The energy storage battery for microgrids is mainly used in household, enterprise, utility. The application market share of Utility is up to 87.68%.

Currently, a major challenge affecting the market growth is the limitation of downstream market. As large demand of energy storage products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field. Currently, the Chinese energy storage battery for microgrids is not only begun to transit to renewable energy installations field, while still extend in the downstream industry chain.

According to this study, over the next five years the Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids market will register a 8.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 320 million by 2024, from US$ 190 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

NGK Group

Samsung SDI

NEC

Panasonic

MHI

Toshiba

S&C Electric

Beacon Power

CALMAC

Saft

Sumitomo Electric

EnSync

Eos Energy Storage

OutBack Power

Younicos

BYD

CALB

ATL

Rongke Power

Shen-li High Tech

Meineng

Chilwee

Narada

This study considers the Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Sodium-sulfur battery

VRLA Lead Acid

Lithium-ion

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Household

Enterprise

Utility

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids by Players

4 Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Market Forecast

…Continued

