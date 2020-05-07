Global Fast Rectifier Market 2026: Changing Taxation And Tariff Policies For Electronic Equipment To Inhibit Market Growth

According to the report published, the global fast rectifier market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of US$ 4.9% from 2018 to 2026. It is expected to touch approximately US$ 2,719 Mn by the end of 2026 rising from a valuation of over US$ 1,792 Mn in 2017

The growing number of consumer electronic devices and telecommunication services is triggering the demand for fast rectifiers owing to digitalization in the industrial sector, and further, the rising electrification trend in automobiles are some of the primary factors which are fueling the growth of the fast rectifier market. North America is projected to hold a major piece of the pie of the global market in 2018. One of the core reasons for the dominance of North America is the presence of several key players in this region. However, the SEA and others of Asia Pacific market is anticipated to create more potential growth opportunities in the fast rectifier market in the coming years owing to the growth in the automotive and electronics industries.

The global digital ecosystem has been continuously evolving over the last few years. The worldwide ICT sector has witnessed some key disruptions of late and governments of various economies are devising and implementing smart and inclusive regulations to govern sector penetration and facilitate technology connectivity to all parts of the world. Even as the world of technology prepares for a massive revolution with unimaginable advancements powered by machine intelligence, here are some of the key drifts presently trending the global ICT sector:

Mobile as the new internet accessibility engine: Currently, about three-fourths of internet usage is through mobile phones, with an increasing usage witnessed in low-income and middle-income countries. Yet, over half the worlds population is bereft of mobile broadband internet services. Mobile data providers have accepted this challenge and are targeting niche, unpenetrated markets with high-speed connectivity offerings to increase their customer base.

Cloud computing to shoot beyond the sky: Cloud is a potent catalyst in all technological advances of the 21st Cloud is transforming the way enterprises handle big data, and ICT companies are looking to deploy new mechanisms and tools to speak to data and acquire the relevant information capable of impacting cross sector business growth.

Swifter integration of networks and technologies: ICT will continue to disrupt industries and with an increasing shift in focus towards cross-functional platforms that integrate networks, devices, and technologies, a structured integration of communication applications and protocols is fueling new service offerings.

An app-led technology universe: If mobile is at the heart of the ICT revolution, mobile apps are the arteries that pump in the necessary innovation for survival. The rise of start-ups offering a plethora of mobile apps is set to revolutionize the entire paradigm of the global ICT sector.

Cyber readiness is the norm: A rapid digitalization has also upped the risk of cybercrimes and cyber-attacks. Mobile companies are working to build secure ICT servers and networks and cyber readiness is of paramount importance today while introducing new products and services in the global market.

The global fast rectifier market has been segmented into:

By Forward Voltage:

0V – 1.0V

>1.0V – 1.5V

>1.5V

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

China

Japan

SEA & Others of APAC

MEA

By Industry:

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Energy & Utility

IT & Telecom

Others

