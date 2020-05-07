Global Folding Electric Bicycle Market to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2024

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Folding Electric Bicycle Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

An electric bicycle, also known as an e-bike or booster bike, is a bicycle with an integrated electric motor which can be used for propulsion.

And a folding electric bicycle is a bicycle designed to fold into a compact form, facilitating transport and storage. When folded, the bikes can be more easily carried into buildings and houses or on public transportation (facilitating mixed-mode commuting and bicycle commuting), and more easily stored in compact living quarters or aboard a car, boat or plane.

Scope of the Report:

The leading manufactures mainly are Brompton, SUNRA, XDS, BODO and Slane. H Brompton is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 30% in 2017. The next is SUNRA and XDS.

There are mainly three type product of folding electric bicycle market: commuter folding bike, full size wheel folding bike and portable fold-up bike.

Geographically, the global folding electric bicycle market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, RoA and RoW. The Europe held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 42% in 2017. The next is North America and China.

The worldwide market for Folding Electric Bicycle is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.7% over the next five years, will reach 190 million US$ in 2024, from 120 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Folding Electric Bicycle in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Brompton

SUNRA

XDS

BODO

Slane

U-WINFLY

Benelli Biciclette

E-Joe

Birdie Electric

A-Bike Electric

VOLT

Solex

Prodeco Tech

Woosh

ENZO eBike

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Commuter Folding Bike

Portable Fold-up Bike

Full size Wheel Folding Bike

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Age < 18

Age 18-50

Age > 50

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Folding Electric Bicycle product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Folding Electric Bicycle, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Folding Electric Bicycle in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Folding Electric Bicycle competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Folding Electric Bicycle breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Folding Electric Bicycle market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Folding Electric Bicycle sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

