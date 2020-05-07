Global Food Service Equipment Market Growth Rate, Outlook and forecast to 2023

Rising inclination toward open kitchens and growing adoption of digital menus and online ordering facilities will further support the market growth. Beside, hotels and restaurants, a growing number of takeaway food joints, nursing homes and hospitals, hostels, religious trusts, and charity/welfare institutions will also raise substantial demand for advanced FSE in order to process and serve significant amounts of food within a timeline.

Food service equipment is a series of equipment used in Restaurants, Hotels, Pubs, Homes and other places for food service, such as food and drink preparation, cooking, heating and holding, and dishwashers, storage & handing equipment are also covered in this report.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Food Service Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Food service equipment marketing channels can be divided into two forms: 1) Corporation direct distribution channels, namely, the food service equipment manufacturers directly supply food service equipment to the downstream industry companies. 2) Enterprises indirect distribution channels.

The worldwide market for Food Service Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 23.1% over the next five years, will reach 44200 million US$ in 2023, from 12700 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Haier

Electrolux

Hoshizaki

Illinois Tool Works

Ali

Welbilt

Dover

Middleby

Rational

Standex International

Fujimak

The Vollrath Company

Duke Manufacturing

Alto-Shaam

Boelter

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Food Preparation Equipment

Drink Preparation Equipment

Cooking Equipment

Heating And Holding Equipment

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Restaurants

Hotels

Pubs

Household

Catering

Institutional

