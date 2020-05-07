Global Forged Steel Grinding Balls Market Product Scope, Growth Rate, Outlook and forecast to 2023

This report studies the Forged Steel Grinding Balls market, Forged Steel Grinding Balls are a kind of Grinding Balls made of Forged Steel.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Forged Steel Grinding Balls in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

At present, there are mass of manufacturers in the market. Leading five companies in the market include Magotteaux, Scaw Metals Group, TOYO Grinding Ball, Longteng Special Steel, Jinan Xinte, Shandong Huamin, Dongyuan Steel Ball, Jinan Huafu. Jinchi Steel Ball, etc.

China is the biggest production region, in 2016, China Forged Steel Grinding Balls production was about 1458.54 K Tons, and in 2017 we forecast that the production will be about 1460.73 K Tons.

The worldwide market for Forged Steel Grinding Balls is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.9% over the next five years, will reach 3290 million US$ in 2023, from 3130 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Magotteaux

Scaw Metals Group

TOYO Grinding Ball

Longteng Special Steel

Jinan Xinte

Shandong Huamin

Dongyuan Steel Ball

Jinan Huafu

Jinchi Steel Ball

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Alloy Steel

Stainless Steel

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Mining Industry

Thermal Power Plant

Cement Industry

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Forged Steel Grinding Balls market.

Chapter 1, to describe Forged Steel Grinding Balls Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Forged Steel Grinding Balls, with sales, revenue, and price of Forged Steel Grinding Balls, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Forged Steel Grinding Balls, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Forged Steel Grinding Balls market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Forged Steel Grinding Balls sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

