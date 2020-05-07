Global Fork Truck Market Sees Promising Growth in 2025
The Fork Truck market was valued at Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fork Truck.
This report presents the worldwide Fork Truck market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Jungheinrich Lift Truck Corp.
Kion Group AG
NACCO Material Handling Group
Toyota Industries Corp.
Anhui Forklift Truck Group Co. Ltd
Clark Material Handling International Inc.
Combilift Ltd.
Crown Equipment Corp.
Doosan Industrial Vehicles Co. Ltd
Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd
Hangcha Forklift Co. Ltd
Hubtex Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KG.
Hytsu Group
Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd
Komatsu Utility Co. Ltd
Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc.
Nippon Yusoki Co. Ltd
Paletrans Equipment Ltd
Tailift Group
Fork Truck Breakdown Data by Type
Counterbalanced Forklift Truck
Warehouse Forklift Truck
Fork Truck Breakdown Data by Application
Logistics
Construction
Metal
Others
Fork Truck Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Fork Truck Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Fork Truck status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Fork Truck manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
