Global GigE Camera Market 2019-2024: Industry Analysis By Top Players, Types, Key Regions And Applications

GigE cameras are based on the GigE vision interface standard developed for cameras that transmit images over gigabit Ethernet, and are used in applications that require multiple cameras, fast data transfer rates, or long cable lengths. GigE Cameras are imaging cameras that have been designed to interface with computer systems using GigE ports. GigE Cameras feature fast data transfer rates up to 1000Mb/s making them suitable for many demanding imaging applications. GigE Cameras may additionally be used in a number of locations far from a dedicated computer because of the long cable length allowed by GigE technology.

As a type of important industrial digital carema, and security and surveillance, GigE camera plays a valuable role in many industries. The large downstream demand drives GigE camera industry developing.

The GigE camera market is segmented by geography into different regions; namely, North America, Europe, and APAC. In the next five years, the global consumption of GigE camera will show upward tendency further, consumption is expected in 2021 will be about 1.1 million Units. Especially, APAC is the major market for GigE cameras and is expected to grow at the highest rate in next five years.

The GigE camera industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and European.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Toshiba Teli

Sony

Baumer

Matrox

Point Grey

Teledyne DALSA

Basler

Allied Vision

Jai

Qualitas

The Imaging Source

Edmund Optics

PixeLINK

IMPERX

GEViCAM

This study considers the GigE Camera value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Line Scan Camera

Area Scan Camera

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Industrial

Medical and Life Sciences

Security and Surveillance

GIS

Intelligent Transportation System (ITS)

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global GigE Camera by Players

4 GigE Camera by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global GigE Camera Market Forecast

…Continued

