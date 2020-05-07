Global Ginseng Powder Market Overview with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape Forecast 2023

Ginseng is a plant characterized by a fleshy root and a single stalk with green oval-shaped leaves. It is a perennial plant that can live more than a century. Ginseng is typically derived from the root of this plant. As an herbal supplement, the extract has long been prized for its reputation of having anti-inflammatory, anti-cancer, and antioxidant properties. It is also used in the homeopathic treatment of conditions, including depression, stress, low libido, and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

This report focuses on Ginseng Powder volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ginseng Powder market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Boots

Orkla Health

Pharmaton

Allcura Naturheilmittel GmbH

Ginsana

NATURE ESSENTIAL

Oxford Vitality

Ortis

Vitastore

Elemis

Molinari

Erborian

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Panax Ginseng

American Ginseng

Segment by Application

Pharma & Healthcare

Cosmetic & Skin Care

Food & Feed Additives

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Ginseng Powder Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Ginseng Powder

1.2 Ginseng Powder Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Ginseng Powder Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Panax Ginseng

1.2.3 American Ginseng

1.3 Ginseng Powder Segment by Application

