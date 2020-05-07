Global High-Temperature Cables Market to Perceive Substantial Growth by the End 2024

Researchmoz added latest report “Global High-Temperature Cables Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

High temperature cables (also known as High Temp cables) represent a vast range of cables which continue to perform at increased temperatures and therefore have a high temperature rating.

Scope of the Report:

The leading manufactures mainly are Nexans, Prysmian Group, Leoni, Anixter and Belden Nexans is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 12.25% in 2017. The next is Prysmian Group and Leoni.

Geographically, the global High-Temperature Cables market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. The Europe held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 33% in 2017. The next is North America.

The worldwide market for High-Temperature Cables is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.1% over the next five years, will reach 2050 million US$ in 2024, from 1030 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the High-Temperature Cables in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Nexans

Prysmian Group

Leoni

Anixter

Belden

Lapp Group

Hansen

General Cable

Jiangsu Yinxi

Tongguang Electronic

Yueqing City Wood

Axon Cable

Thermal Wire&Cable

Flexible & Specialist Cables

Tpc Wire & Cable

Bambach

Eland Cables

BING

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Maximum 125C

Maximum 150C

Maximum 200C

Maximum 250C

Maximum 450C

Maximum 550C

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Energy

Transportation

Electric Appliances

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe High-Temperature Cables product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of High-Temperature Cables, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of High-Temperature Cables in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the High-Temperature Cables competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the High-Temperature Cables breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, High-Temperature Cables market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe High-Temperature Cables sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

