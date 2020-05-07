Global In-Vitro Fertilization Market Report 2024: Market Segments, Size,Trend and Market Projections for Upcoming Years

Our latest research report entitled In-Vitro Fertilization Market (by instrument (filters, pressure pumps, valves, emitters and drip tube), technology (fruits & vegetables, cereals & pulses, turf & ornamentals and oilseeds & pulses), end-user (hospitals, fertility clinics and cryobanks)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of In-Vitro Fertilization. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure In-Vitro Fertilization cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential In-Vitro Fertilization growth factors.

The forecast In-Vitro Fertilization Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, In-Vitro Fertilization on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global in-vitro fertilization market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

In-Vitro fertilization is the process of artificial fertilization used to treat infertility or genetic problems worldwide. In this process egg and sperm are combined manually in a laboratory and then embryo(s) is transferred to the uterus with the objective of establishing a successful pregnancy. This is the most effective assisted reproductive technology that helps couples or single parents across the world. This process is used for infertility treatment and gestational surrogacy in which a fertilized egg is inserted into a surrogate’s uterus and the child is genetically unrelated to the surrogate. Improving health care infrastructure and favorable healthcare cost are driving the growth of the market. Further, the market growth is attributed by the reduced conceiving rates mainly in women aged 40 years or more, ovulation disorder, damaged or blocked fallopian tube, premature ovarian failure, impaired sperm production or function and unexplained infertility are the factors, further leading to the market growth. Growing number of men and women who are focusing on their career are freezing their eggs/sperms to have the child some years later. Further government funding to encourage egg/sperm freezing and provide with a chances of multiple pregnancies, technological advancements that allow analysis of the genetic disorder, and various industrial revolutions are expected to boom the market growth. Additionally, delay in pregnancies in many cases leads to pregnancy-associated complications and increase the chance of infertility thus, results in the adoption of in-vitro fertilization which boost the market growth. However, on the flip side high cost involved in in-vitro fertilization may hamper the growth of this market. Among the geographies, the Asia Pacific region accounts for the largest market share of the in-vitro fertilization market followed by Europe. In Asia Pacific region factors such as an increase in the median age of the first time motherhood, rising prevalence of PCOS, growth in fertility tourism, increasing infertility rates and government initiatives are driving the growth of in-vitro fertilization market in this region. Further, in the Europe region, growing demand for fertility treatment is boosting the growth in this market.

Market Segmentation by Instrument, Technology And End-User

The report on global in-vitro fertilization market covers segments such as, instrument, technology and end-user. On the basis of instrument, the global in-vitro fertilization market is categorized into cabinet, micromanipulator, incubators, sperm aspiration pump and ovum aspiration pump. On the basis of technology the global in-vitro fertilization market is categorized into preimplantation genetic diagnosis and intra-cytoplasmic sperm injection. On the basis of end-user the global in-vitro fertilization market is categorized into hospitals, fertility clinics and cryobanks.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global in-vitro fertilization market such as, Cook Medical Inc., Hamilton Thorne, Inc., Laboratoire CCD, Nidacon International AB, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Coopersurgical Inc., Irvine Scientific, Merck KGaA, Nikon Corporation and Vitrolife AB.

