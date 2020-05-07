Global Mobile Phone Loudspeaker Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Mobile phone loudspeaker is simply a device that converts electrical energy into sound that is amplified so that it can be heard from a greater distance than the original sound would allow for phone loudspeaker.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the mobile phone loudspeaker industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the china. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more mature equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with china’s companies, the manufacturing cost is disadvantage. As the China’s Mobile Phone Loudspeaker manufacturers production technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in China and Southeast Asia. They have unshakable status in this field. China takes the market share of 70.00% in 2015, Southeast Asia followed by with 14.38% in 2015. China mobile phone loudspeaker industry has developed into a national industry with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved.



According to this study, over the next five years the Mobile Phone Loudspeaker market will register a 0.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1130 million by 2024, from US$ 1070 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Mobile Phone Loudspeaker business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Mobile Phone Loudspeaker market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

AAC

Goertek

Knowles

Hosiden

Foster

Merry

Em-tech

Bulecom

Fortune Grand Technology

BSE

Dain

Bestar

New Jialian Electronics

Gettop Acoustic

Suyang Electronics

This study considers the Mobile Phone Loudspeaker value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Mono

Dual – channel

Stereo

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Smartphone

Other Mobile Phone

