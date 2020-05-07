Global Monochrome Display Market Showing Growth of 12.97% During the Forecast Period Till 2023 – An Exclusive Report Published on Reportocean.com

Global Monochrome Display Market, by Screen Type (Green Screen, White Screen and Amber Screen), By Display Type (CRT Display, LCD Display, LED Display),By End-User (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Gaming, Medical and Manufacturing) – Forecast 2023

Market analysis

With consistent development in the technology, there has been a significant change in the monochrome market. This has forced the manufacturers for shifting their focus from the CRT technology to the LED and LCD. The monochrome displays are being used in various sectors including manufacturing, consumer electronics, medical, gaming industries and automotive. The growing demand for the optimized display technology in different industries is one of the major factors for the growth of the global monochrome display market. However, the complex manufacturing processes and techniques along with the increasing demand for the full-color display technology may hamper the growth of the monochrome market during the estimation period (2017-2023). The global monochrome display market is expected to reach USD 218.3 million augmenting at a CAGR 12.97% by the year 2023.

Market segmentation

Monochrome Display Market is classified on the basis of its screen type, end -user, display type and regional demand. On the basis of its screen type, the global monochrome display market is divided into white screen, green screen, and amber screen. Additionally, based on its end-users, the monochrome display market has been bifurcated into automotive, consumer electronics, gaming, manufacturing, medical and others. Based on its display type, the market is classified into LCD, CRT, and LED.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global monochrome display market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

The prominent players in the global Monochrome Display Market are Microtips Technology LLC,(U.S), Tianma Microelectronics Co Ltd, (China), Ampronix Incorporation (U.S.), Eizo Corporation (Japan), Richardson Electronics (U.S.), Blaze Display Technologies Co. Ltd (China), JVC Kenwood Corporation(Japan) among others.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Market Growth Factors

2.1.1 Increasing gaming market

2.1.2 High demand of energy efficient display technology by industries

2.2 Market Restraints

2.2.1 Complex manufacturing

2.2.2 Increasing market of full-color display technology

2.3 Monochrome Display Supply Chain

2.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3 Global Monochrome Display Market, By Screen Type

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market by Sub-segment

3.2.1 Green Screen

3.2.2 White Screen

3.2.3 Amber Screen

4 Global Monochrome Display Market, By Display Type

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market By Sub-Segment

4.2.1 CRT Display

4.2.2 LCD Display

4.2.3 LED Display

5 Global Monochrome Display Market, By End-Users

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market By Sub-Segment

5.2.1 Consumer Electronics

5.2.2 Automotive

5.2.3 Gaming

5.2.4 Medical

5.2.5 Manufacturing

6 Global Monochrome Display Market, By Region

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market By Regions

6.2.1 North America

6.2.2 Europe

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific

6.2.4 Middle East & Africa

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Competitive Scenario

7.3 Market Share Analysis

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Eizo Corporation

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Product/Services Offering

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.1.4 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Richardson Electronics Ltd.

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Product/Services Offering

8.2.3 Strategy

8.2.4 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Blaze display technology Co. Ltd.

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Product/Services Offering

8.3.3 Strategy

8.3.4 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Microtips Technology LLC

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Product Portfolio

8.4.3 Strategy

8.4.4 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Tianma Microelectronics Co. Ltd.

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Product/Services Offering

8.5.3 Strategy

8.5.4 SWOT Analysis

Continue….

