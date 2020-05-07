Global Optical Transceivers Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

An optical transceiver is also called fiber optic transmitter and receiver. The role of the optical module is photoelectric conversion. The transmitter end takes in and converts the electrical signal into light, after the optical fiber transmission in the fiber cable plant; the receiver end again converts the light signal into electrical signal. Both the receiver and the transmitter ends have their own circuitry and can handle transmissions in both directions.

The optical transceivers industry is a late start but quickly developing industry. It was accompanied by Telecom and Datacom development.

The main components of Optical Transceivers have high technical content. The price of these main components is stable. Due to the high added value of optical transceivers, main components prices had little effect on prices.

From the production side, Major manufacturers are concentrated in the communication technology developed areas. Resources giant vertically integrated industries, which makes them maintain market share. In order to reduce production costs, major producers’ factories shifted to lower-cost areas

According to this study, over the next five years the Optical Transceivers market will register a 23.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 15600 million by 2024, from US$ 4410 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Optical Transceivers business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Optical Transceivers market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Finisar

Avago

Oclaro

Lumentum

Sumitomo

Accelink

Fujitsu

Cisco

Alcatel-Lucent

NeoPhotonics

Source Photonics

Ciena

Oplink

Huawei

Infinera

Emcore

ACON

Yokogawa

ATOP

ColorChip

This study considers the Optical Transceivers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

SFP

SFP+

QSFP/QSFP+

XFP

CXP

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Telecom

Datacom

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Optical Transceivers by Players

4 Optical Transceivers by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Optical Transceivers Market Forecast

…Continued

