Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 to 2024

The piezoelectric ceramic is a kind of functional ceramic materials which can create electricity when subjected to a mechanical stress. They will also work in reverse, generating a strain by the application of an electric field. In sensors they make it possible to convert forces, pressures and accelerations into electrical signals, and in sonic and ultrasonic transducers and actuators they convert electric voltages into vibrations or deformations.

The Science

Piezoelectric ceramic materials are ionically bonded and consist of atoms with positive and negative charges, called ions. These ions occupy positions in specific repeating units (called unit cells). If a unit cell is non-centro symmetric, i.e. lacking a centre of symmetry, then the application of a stress produces a net movement of the positive and negative ions with respect to each other and results in an electric dipole or polarisation.

The degree of polarisation is dependent upon the stress and whether tensile or compressive stresses are applied affects the charge produced. The dipoles, which are present due to the non-centro symmetric structure, form domains that are regions where neighbouring dipoles have the same alignment.

Initially the domains are randomly oriented (see figure on the left) and there is no overall polarisation of the ceramic and therefore it exhibits I no piezoelectric effect. By applying heat and a strong DC field the domains are subjected to ‘poling’, causing the domains that are nearly aligned to the field to grow at the expense of those at differing alignments. After cooling to room temperature and removing the DC field, the domains are ‘locked’ resulting in an overall alignment and the material is now piezoelectric.

The market for Lead Magnesium Niobate (PMN) held the largest share of the piezoelectric materials market owing to their high piezoelectric sensitivity and ability to acquire desired shapes and sizes. Currently, the most widely used piezoelectric ceramic material is PMN. It is used in a variety of applications, including medical, industrial, and automotive.



Request Sample Report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2658010

In the global piezoelectric devices market, APAC held the highest share in 2015. Globally, the largest amount of research on piezoelectric materials and devices is undertaken in Japan. Several experiments on microscale applications of piezoelectric technology have been carried out in Japan, including the usage of this technology in floors of train stations to generate electricity. Owing to this, the market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate in the coming years.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Europe. The manufacturers in Japan have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as MURATA and TDK have relative higher level of product’s quality. As to British, MORGAN has become as a global leader. In Germany, CeramTec leads the technology development. Most of Chinese manufactures locate in Jiangsu, Guangdong and Zhejiang province.

According to this study, over the next five years the Piezoelectric Ceramics market will register a 4.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 9850 million by 2024, from US$ 7780 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Piezoelectric Ceramics business, shared in Chapter 3.

Browse Complete [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-piezoelectric-ceramics-market-growth-2019-2024

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Piezoelectric Ceramics market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Piezoelectric Ceramics value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Lead zinc titanates(PZT)

Lead titanate (PT)

Lead magnesium niobate (PMN)

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Industrial & Manufacturing

Automotive

Information & Telecommunication

Medical Devices

Others

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

MURATA

TDK

MORGAN

TAIYO YUDEN

KYOCERA

CeramTec

PI Ceramic

Exelis

Sparkler Ceramics

KEPO Electronics

APC International

TRS

Noliac

SensorTech

Meggitt Sensing

Johnson Matthey

Kinetic Ceramics

Konghong Corporation

Jiakang Electronics

Datong Electronic

Audiowell

Honghua Electronic

Risun Electronic

Yuhai Electronic Ceramic

PANT

Enquiry Before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2658010

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Piezoelectric Ceramics by Players

4 Piezoelectric Ceramics by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market Forecast

…Continued

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9120641 01019

Email id: [email protected]